Former 007 Pierce Brosnan has spoken out about what it takes to be the next James Bond saying they must have a "good voice, good body, courage”.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speculation over who will be the next James Bond is rife but a former 007 has opened up about the qualities he thinks are needed to play the iconic character. Pierce Brosnan included both a “good voice” and “good body” in his list of necessary attributes.

The 71-year-old actor is one of many who have taken on the titular role of the 007 franchise over the years. The Irish actor played the charismatic spy in four films, from GoldenEye in 1995 until he bowed out of the franchise in 2002 with 'Die Another Day, and Daniel Craig took over for Casino Royale in 2006 before leaving after No Time To Die in 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked about the requirements an actor needs to take on the part, the Mamma Mia star told MovieWeb: "Good voice, good body, courage. Great courage. And a sense of humour, a passion for hard work and danger. And being bold. Gotta be bold, gotta be dangerous. And you have gotta know yourself."

Since the first 007 movie, Dr No in 1962, the official Bond film franchise has been controlled by members of the American-British Broccoli family, either single-handedly or in partnership with others.

Broccoli and her half-brother Wilson have produced the last nine Bond films, including Casino Royale, Quantum Of Solace, Spectre and No Time To Die, and have been honoured with CBEs and won the outstanding British film Bafta for 2012’s Skyfall along with director Sir Sam Mendes.

Former 007 Pierce Brosnan has spoken out about what it takes to be the next James Bond | Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire

In 2022, Amazon acquired MGM, including the rights to distribute James Bond films, and will now have control of the intellectual property rights. In 2023, they brought out the spin-off Bond Prime Video game show 007: Road To A Million, fronted by Succession actor Brian Cox – which is set to return for a second series.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brosnan previously insisted it is a "given" that new bosses of the film series must adhere to the tradition of casting a British star. Speaking to The Sunday Telegraph, he added: "In this world that is moving so fast now, at the speed of light, [the takeover] does come with a certain lament.

"I thought it was coming for some time I guess, but I think it was the right decision for Barbara and Michael. It takes great courage for them to let go. They will still have a say in matters. I hope that [Amazon] handles the work and the character with dignity and imagination and respect."

Brosnan added: "History has been passed on and I’m very proud to have been part of the history and the legacy of Bond and the movies that I made with Barbara and Michael.

"That we moved the needle, that we brought it back to life. It had been dormant [for] six years and GoldenEye was such a success that it continued and went from strength to strength…You know, everything changes, everything falls apart, and I wish them well."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There have been reports in the Wall Street Journal previously about disagreements between Broccoli and Amazon MGM Studios over creative control, with her reportedly saying “don’t have temporary people make permanent decisions”.

There have also been claims by the newspaper that Amazon MGM Studios wants to expand Bond into TV and other ventures. Earlier this year, actress Valerie Leon, who was in films The Spy Who Loved Me and Never Say Never Again, told ITV’s Good Morning Britain that “the Bond franchise was very British and it won’t be anymore” following the announcement by Amazon MGM Studios.

The Mail on Sunday reported the company recently circulated an internal memo stipulating the spy will not change gender or nationality.