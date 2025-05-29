Aaron Taylor-Johnson has long been mentioned in the next 007 conversation - and now his latest career move has shot him to the the top of the odds yet again.

The actor, 34, has joined watch brand Omega as a brand ambassador, causing 007 fans to raise their eyebrows. This is because Omega is a brand partner of the Bond franchise, with the titular spy often spotted wearing the pricey timepieces from the 1990s onwards.

The Marvel and Godzilla star said of his appointment: “I have always had an appreciation for timepieces but especially for Omega. Now, after visiting the factory, I am in awe of the skill required to manufacture such a luxurious product.”

Actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson are sparked Jame Bond rumours once again after being named as a brand ambassador for Omega watches, which partners with the 007 franchise. | AFP via Getty Images

Raynald Aeschlimann, President and CEO of OMEGA, said, “Aaron is such a versatile actor, with a range that covers action, thriller, romance and much more. At OMEGA, we’ve always been impressed by that all-around quality, and his pioneering approach to so many roles. His passion for watches is also clear, so we’re delighted to welcome him as a new ambassador and share the excitement of our latest creations.”

As a result, Aaron, who is soon to appear in 28 Years Later next month, has shot to the top of the bookies’ odds once again. He dropped slightly after unconfirmed reports that he had been offered the role surfaced last year, but has reclaimed his position as favourite to replace Daniel Craig in the iconic role.

According to William Hill, Aaron’s odds have been cut to even-money amid the new development. He is followed by The Gentlemen and The White Lotus star Theo James at 9/4, who previously led the odds. Henry Cavill, who has been a long-rumoured name to be involved with the new Bond film, sits at 5/1, while Slow Horses actor Jack Lowden holds odds of 6/1.

William Hill spokesperson, Lee Phelps, said: “Aaron Taylor-Johnson is now the clear favourite in the race to be the next Bond, and all the signs seem to be pointing his way. As a recent addition to Omega’s list of brand ambassadors, this deal has only added fuel to the fire given the brand’s long-standing association with the Bond franchise. We’ve seen a wave of support in the betting market, and his odds have crashed to even-money as a result.”