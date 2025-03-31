Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Oscar-winning actress Dame Helen Mirren has branded the James Bond franchise as "sexist" and prefers “real stories about extraordinary women”.

Dame Helen Mirren has revealed she has never been a fan of James Bond as she brands the franchise as sexist. The Oscar-winning actress sais she believes the character was "born out of profound sexism" and she's never liked the way women were represented in the film series.

"And indeed [fellow former James Bond] Daniel Craig, who I’ve met and know a little bit. Again, a very lovely gracious person … [But] the whole series of James Bond, it was not my thing. It really wasn’t. I never liked James Bond. I never liked the way women were in James Bond."

The 79-year-old said she was also opposed to the idea of a woman taking over the role of 007 - originally created by author Ian Fleming. She said: "The whole concept of James Bond is drenched and born out of profound sexism.

“Women have always been a major and incredibly important part of the Secret Service, they always have been. And very brave. If you hear about what women did in the French Resistance, they’re amazingly, unbelievably courageous. So I would tell real stories about extraordinary women who've worked in that world."

Helen Mirren attending the UK premiere of MobLand at Odeon Luxe, Leicester Square, London | Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire

Mirren's comments come after the future of the franchise was handed over to Amazon Studios as longtime producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson stepped down. Former Bond Pierce Brosnan, 71, previously insisted the next lead actor must be British despite the films now being steered by an American company.

Speaking to The Sunday Telegraph, he said: "In this world that is moving so fast now, at the speed of light, [the takeover] does come with a certain lament. I thought it was coming for some time I guess, but I think it was the right decision for Barbara and Michael.

"It takes great courage for them to let go. They will still have a say in matters. I hope that [Amazon] handles the work and the character with dignity and imagination and respect."

The 'Mamma Mia!' star played the iconic spy from 'GoldenEye' in 1995 until he bowed out of the franchise in 2002 with 'Die Another Day', when Daniel Craig took over for 'Casino Royale' in 2006 before leaving after 'No Time To Die' in 2021.

Brosnan added: "History has been passed on and I’m very proud to have been part of the history and the legacy of Bond and the movies that I made with Barbara and Michael. That we moved the needle, that we brought it back to life.

“It had been dormant [for] six years and 'GoldenEye' was such a success that it continued and went from strength to strength …You know, everything changes, everything falls apart, and I wish them well."