Next James Bond actor confirmed as first trailer officially drops for First Light

After years of speculation, the next James Bond actor has finally been announced.

Four years on from Daniel Craig’s 007 swansong No Time To Die, fans have been left to gleam information from coy Amazon executives and sparse leaks about the franchise’s future.

Most recently, we’ve heard about how Amazon, which now has full creative control over the franchise, is planning to cast a younger actor to play 007 - ideally under the age of 30 - for a period piece set in the 1950s/60s.

Names such as Connor Swindells, Leo Woodall and Paul Mescal have been thrown around as potential options, with usual suspects such as Henry Cavill and Tom Hardy falling by the wayside as the years go by.

Now, we finally have an answer as to who will play the next James Bond - and it’s a name nobody would have expected.

In a distancing from the world of cinema, the first trailer has been released for 007: First Light, a new video game developed by IO Interactive, the team behind the hugely successful Hitman franchise.

The trailer shows a young Bond being recruited by MI6 and undergoing his training, before being thrown into the field with his fellow agents to tackle a world-ending threat. A third-person shooter with the same cover and stealth mechanics as the Hitman games, players who are skilled as Agent 47 will feel right at home.

First Light won’t be set in the 1950s/60s, but the trailer did show Bond at the wheel of what appears to be an Aston Martin V8 Vantage.

Best known for his work in Dexter: Original Sin, Patrick Gibson has been cast as the tiular 007. Lennie James will play the character of John Greenway, according to IMDB, but the rest of the cast has not been officially announced at the time of publication.

Gibson, 30, is an Irish actor who burst onto the small screen in The Tudors (2009). Since then, he has also starred in the likes of The White Princess, Shadow and Bone, and the 2019 film Tolkien.