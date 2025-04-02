Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A nipple tape fiasco could have ruined what was meant to be one of the steamiest scenes in the James Bond franchise.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rosamund Pike, who played double-agent Miranda Frost in the 2002 James Bond film Die Another Day, wore nipple tape for an intimate scene with 007 lead Pierce Brosnan. Now, she has revealed that she thought the tape was injuring Brosnan while they got up close in bed.

Pike, 46, revealed all on David Tennant’s podcast. She said during a steamy scene filmed on a swan sculpture bed in the Bond film while she was “covered in furs” with Brosnan, 70, the Bond-girl admitted she became concerned she was unintentionally waxing his chest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “We have this clinch, and then we separate, and I look at this body tape and the nipple covers and they’re covered in hair. And I think, ‘Oh my God, I’m waxing Pierce’s chest’. I was so mortified.

Die Another Day was Pierce Brosnan’s final outing as James Bond.

“I thought, ‘He’s so brave, and I’m pulling off his chest hair with every embrace.’ Of course, it took a couple of takes to realise it was not him. It was the fake fur of the rugs adorning the swan bed.

“I literally thought I was waxing the poor man’s chest.”

Pike, who was 23 at the time of filming while Brosnan was 49, described the Irish actor as “an absolute gent” on the podcast. She also reflected on her audition for the role, revealing she had never watched a Bond film before trying out for the part.

She explained how she took her mother’s “concert dress” to the audition, thinking it to be an appropriate choice for a Bond-girl. But upon her arrival for the audition, she was instructed to ditch the dress and present herself “in my underwear”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pike added: “I just thought if they’re gonna see me in my underwear, they better give me the job. There’s no way I’m going to take off a dress in the audition for this tape to be sent around Los Angeles and to be judged on that.”