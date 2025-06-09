A major auction celebrating the 75-year legacy of James Bond has been launched just as speculation mounts over who will become the next 007 agent.

The auction, launched by Heritage Auctions, offers a vast collection of memorabilia tied to the world's most iconic spy and is set to take place on June 13.

It features 428 rare and collectible items spanning the full evolution of 007 - from Ian Fleming’s literary creation to the cinematic portrayals by Sean Connery, Daniel Craig, and all the Bonds in between.

Alastair McCrea, London-based Director of Entertainment at Heritage Auctions, called it “the most extensively curated collection of Bond memorabilia ever assembled. It captures the full sweep of his evolution, from Fleming’s original vision, to the silver screen icon known the world over.”

Among the highlights is the first-ever British James Bond film poster for Dr. No (1962), starring Sean Connery and Ursula Andress. Once deemed risqué for its depiction of Bond girls, the poster starts at $12,000/£9,000 (lot 89009). Another standout is a signed first edition of On Her Majesty’s Secret Service by Ian Fleming (lot 89397), and Fleming’s PAN award for one million copies sold of Diamonds Are Forever, offered with a first edition paperback (lot 89389), starting at $7,000/£5,000.

Fans can also bid on items used in actual productions, including:

A bound shooting script for Live and Let Die (1973), Roger Moore’s debut as Bond, starting at $1,500 / £1,144 (lot 89183).

An original clapperboard from Die Another Day (2002), with bidding from $500 / £370 (lot 89134).

A vintage shipping box marked “Bangkok 007,” used on the set of The Man with the Golden Gun, bidding starts at $500 / £370 (lot 89197).

A limited-edition Omega Seamaster Professional watch, the same model worn by Bond in recent films, with the current bid at $2,600 / £1,920 (lot 89343).

With Daniel Craig’s final outing in No Time to Die now in the rear-view mirror, speculation over who the next James Bond will be is intensifying. Fans are already speculating that Irish actor Patrick Gibson, best known for Dexter: Original Sin, could be the next James Bond after he's been cast as 007 in the upcoming video game 007 First Light.

“We each have our favourite Bond,” McCrea said. “There’s a tendency to latch on to the first James Bond we see, as our Bond.” Yet with the changing of the guard behind the franchise, all eyes are now on what direction the new films—and the next 007—will take.

McCrea added: “The Bond formula, with its exotic locations from Monaco to Siberia, cutting-edge gadgets, luxury cars, and beautiful Bond girls with questionable names like Honey Ryder, Pussy Galore, and Vesper Lynd, however, remain timeless.”

Other notable lots include a World Premiere brochure for Goldfinger (1964), bidding from $1,000 / £700 (lot 89048), and a hand-painted British quad poster created for a special triple screening event in 1983, with a starting bid of just $1 / 75p (lot 89290).

The auction is expected to draw global attention, with total sales estimated to reach over £250,000. Collectors and Bond fans can view the full catalogue and place bids here: Heritage Auctions – James Bond Collection.