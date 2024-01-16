You CAN sit with us! 20 years after it was first released Mean Girls is back - here's where you can watch the original starring Lindsay Lohan

Mean Girls: Where to watch the original Lindsay Lohan film ahead of the musical UK premiere. Picture: AFP via Getty Images

The Mean Girls Musical movie is premiering in UK cinemas from Wednesday January 17. Inspired by the 2004 film starring Lindsay Lohan and Rachel McAdams, the new movie is an adaptation from the Broadway musical. If you are a fan of the original film - let's be honest who isn’t - then you will be just as excited to watch the new musical as we are. It’s going to be so fetch!

The Mean Girls musical movie premiered in the US on January 12 but hits the UK cinemas this week. It features a whole new cast with Angourie Rice stepping into Lindsay Lohan shoes as Cady Heron, Reneé Jane Rapp as queen bee Regina George and OG Tina Fey back in her role as Ms Norbury. The original movie also starred Amanda Seyfried, Lacey Chabert and Lizzy Caplan.

Since it was first released over 20 years ago, it has become an iconic film with so many quotes that everyone references still to this day including “On Wednesdays we wear pink", "I'm not like a regular mom, I’m a cool mom” and “You can’t sit with us” - I could go on and on. There is even Mean Girls Day on yep you guessed it ‘October 3rd’.

The thought of watching ‘The Plastics’ back on the big screen and seeing the ‘Burn Book’ brings back all the feelings of Y2K nostalgia. If you need your fix of Mean Girls and want to watch the original movie then here’s how.

Is there a trailer for the new Mean Girls movie?

How to watch the Mean Girls movie?

Mean Girls is available to watch now on streaming services Paramount+ and Amazon Prime. If you don’t have either then you can also catch the Mean Girls movie on Film4 on Friday January 19 at 9pm.

When is the Mean Girls musical movie in cinemas?