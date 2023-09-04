Will the inclusion of Craig Mazin as the writer of the anticipated ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ reboot settle the good ship, Disney?

Ahoy mateys - it looks like the perilous adventures of Captain Jack Sparrow have changed hands once again, as the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ franchise finally looks to have found its port in the creative storm.

According to the LA Times, ‘The Last of Us’ and ‘Chernobyl’ showrunner Craig Mazin has officially had his pitch for a reboot of the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean franchise green-lit by Disney, only days before the combined WAG/SAG-AFTRA strikes put Hollywood on lockdown.

“We pitched it and thought there’s no way they’re buying it, it’s too weird. And they did!" Mazin told the publication. "And then he [Ted Elliot] wrote a fantastic script and the strike happened and everyone’s waiting around”

Talk around a reboot of Disney’s popular film franchise, based upon the ride at their theme parks of the same name, has long been a discussion across the internet with at one point talks that Margot Robbie would helm a “female-focused” film in the franchise, while Johnny Depp’s involvement in the film series after his public legal battle with Amber Heard has been a point of contention for many.

However, not all hope is lost on the Margot Robbie-centric feature, with producer Jerry Bruckheimer admitting it was still happening but progressing slowly. "I think that that script will come forward at a certain point. We developed two different stories for Pirates and the other one's going forward first, so that's what we're working on, to try to get that one made," Bruckheimer said.

Who is Craig Mazin?

Craig Mazin, born in 1971 in New York City, has carved an impressive career as a screenwriter, producer, and director spanning over two decades. His journey in the world of entertainment began as a marketing executive at Walt Disney Pictures during the mid-1990s. In this role, he was responsible for crafting and producing promotional campaigns for the studio's films. However, it was his foray into screenwriting that truly launched his career, with his debut in the sci-fi comedy ‘RocketMan’ (1997), co-written with partner Greg Erb.

Mazin's screenwriting prowess continued to shine in a range of film projects, including ‘Senseless,’ ‘Scary Movie 3,’ ‘Scary Movie 4,’ and ‘Identity Thief.’ His directorial skills were evident in two films, ‘The Specials’ (2000) and ‘Superhero Movie’ (2008), where he also played a cameo role as a janitor. His collaboration with director Todd Phillips yielded successful results, notably co-writing both sequels to ‘The Hangover’ series and executive producing ‘School for Scoundrels.’

However, it was his foray into television that garnered widespread acclaim. In 2019, he created, wrote, and produced the HBO miniseries ‘Chernobyl,’ a gripping account of the infamous nuclear disaster. The series earned Mazin two Primetime Emmy Awards, including recognition for Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series, Movie, or Dramatic Special.

His creative journey continued with the co-creation and co-writing of the HBO series ‘The Last of Us’ (2023–present), based on the popular video game series, in collaboration with Neil Druckmann. Beyond his professional accomplishments, Craig Mazin is known for his commitment to educating aspiring screenwriters through initiatives like the podcast ‘Scriptnotes’ and his enduring impact on the entertainment industry.

Craig Mazin filmography