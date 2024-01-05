With an eclectic soundtrack that took many of us back to our University days, will the renewed interest in Sophie Ellis-Bextor propel her back in the UK Top 40 chart?

Will The Killers or Sophie Ellis-Bextor enter the UK Top 40 after being included in the soundtrack for "Saltburn" this weekend? (Credit: Getty Images/MGM Amazon Studios)

But with its setting in 2006, where Oliver (Barry Keoghan) and Felix (Jacob Elordi) first met at University, the music very much is a reminder of a time and a place in the mid-'00s. The rise of the post-punk revival movement, the formation of Girls Aloud and their Christmas success with their debut single, and of course for some of us anoraks, we certainly enjoyed hearing Ladytron, MGMT and even Tomcraft used on the soundtrack.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Such has been the success of some of the songs, that it was reported earlier in the week that Sophie Ellis Bextor’s “Murder On The Dancefloor,” used in the final scene of the film, has surged up the US Spotify Chart - but with the UK Top 40 about to drop later on this afternoon, will any songs included Bextor’s end up breaking into the UK singles chart off the success/infamy of “Saltburn?”

What songs are used in “Saltburn”?

Pretty much my iPod playlist after my first year leaving university, as I am sure many my age also can attest to selecting at the student union jukebox. IMDB lists the following tracks used in Emerald Fennell’s film:

Sophie Ellis Bextor: “Murder on the Dancefloor”

The Cheeky Girls: “Have A Cheeky Christmas”

Girls Aloud: “Sound of the Underground”

Arcade Fire: “No Cars Go”

Ladytron: “Destroy Everything You Touch”

Bloc Party: “This Modern Love”

Cold War Kids: “Hang Me Up To Dry”

MGMT: “Time To Pretend”

Benny Benassi: “Satisfaction”

Flo Rida: “Low”

Babybird: “You're Gorgeous”

The Killers: “Mr Brightside”

DJ Mason vs Princess Superstar: “Perfect”

Tomcraft: “Loneliness”

Will any songs from “Saltburn” appear on the Top 40 this week?

It would appear that, looking at the midweek chart, two songs from the “Saltburn” soundtrack will end up inside the top 40; no surprise that “Murder On The Dancefloor” by Sophie Ellis-Bextor, which captured the final moments of the film, was in 28th position as of writing.

The Killers' “Mr Brightside” also looks to re-enter the top 40 this week, which was also featured on the soundtrack. However, statisticians might point out that Mr Brightside has long been in the UK singles charts, with the song spending 380 weeks (and counting) in the charts.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sadly for Ladytron and Arcade Fire fans, no such luck with “Destroy Everything You Touch” or “No Cars Go,” which have failed not only to enter the top 40 but have not even ascended the current weekly chart on Spotify.

What songs from “Saltburn” have entered the UK Spotify chart?

Unlike the US Spotify Chart, where Sophie Ellis-Bextor has seen a renewed interest in her single “Murder On The Dancefloor,” the UK Spotify chart tells a different story - only two songs according to Kworb have entered the Spotify charts this week - the aforementioned “Murder On The Dancefloor,” which as of writing is the 156th position, while “Mr Brightside” is currently sitting on 91, with a jump into this position of 475 places.

When is the UK Top 40 announced?