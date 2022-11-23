Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison following the revelation of his crimes

She Said tells the powerful story of two New York Times journalists who exposed allegations of sexual assault and abuse by one of Hollywood’s most powerful producers - Harvey Weinstein.

Their published piece in October 2017 included testimony from eight women and the actress Ashley Judd, with further celebrities including Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow and Rosanna Arquette sharing their experiences the following week.

Directed by Emmy winner Maria Schrader (Unorthodox), She Said stars Carey Mulligan (Drive) and Zoe Kazan (The Big Sick) as the journalists, in their first collaboration together since 2015’s The Walker.

The investigation by Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor kickstarted what would be the #MeToo movement and resulted in Weinstein being tried for his crimes and landed with a 23 year prison sentence.

So, when can you watch She Said in the UK? Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the She Said release date?

She Said will be dropping in UK cinemas on Friday 25 November, 2022. It has not yet been confirmed whether the movie will be available to stream anywhere online.

Carey Mulligan speaks at the Red Carpet Premiere of She Said in Hollywood, California (Pic: Getty Images for AFI)

What is the plot?

Directed by Emmy winner Maria Schrader (Unorthodox), She Said tells the powerful true story of Twohey and Kantor, two New York Times journalists who investigate and expose allegations of sexual assault and abuse in Hollywood. They discover one name in particular stands out, Harvey Weinstein.

They quickly learn that those who have been impacted are reluctant to speak out or have signed settlements preventing them from doing so. As the journalists gather more and more proof, they soon realise that the only way to reveal these horrific crimes is for everyone to speak out together.

The official synopsis from Universal Pictures reads: “Two-time Academy Award nominee Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman, An Education) and Zoe Kazan (The Plot Against America limited series, The Big Sick) star as New York Times reporters Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor, who together broke one of the most important stories in a generation — a story that helped propel the #MeToo movement, shattered decades of silence around the subject of sexual assault in Hollywood and altered American culture forever.”

Is there a trailer?

Universal Pictures released their trailer over the summer. The two-minute-long snippet features Twohey and Kantor’s journey to uncover the truth behind abuse allegations in Hollywood against the powerful movie director.

You can watch the trailer below.

Who stars in She Said?

She Said stars Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan as New York Times journalists as Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor. This isn’t the first time the actresses have collaborated, with the pair working together in the 2015 TV series The Walker. Mulligan is best known for her Bafta winning role in 2009’s An Education, whilst Kazan has appeared in The Big Sick, The Deuce, The Plot Against America and Clickbait.

Other cast members include Samantha Morton (The Walking Dead), Keilly McQuail (Orange is the New Black), Patricia Clarkson (State of the Union) and Tom Pelphrey (Ozark).

Here is the cast lineup for She Said:

Carey Mulligan as Megan Twohey

Zoe Kazan as Jodi Kantor

Samantha Morton as Zelda Perkins

Keilly McQuail as Rose McGowan

Tom Pelphrey as Jim Rutman

Patricia Clarkson as Rebecca Corbett

Andre Braugher as Dean Bauquet

Mike Houston as Harvey Weinstein

Adam Shapiro as Ron Lieber

Hollywood actresses and others part of a group of Silence Breakers fought for justice by speaking out about Harvey Weinstein’s sexual misconduct (Pic: AFP via Getty Images)

Is the She Said movie based on a true story?

She Said is based on the true story of New York Times reporters Twohey and Kanto who investigate allegations made against Hollywood producer Weinstein. Their work uncovered a slew of allegations and brought media attention to sexual harrasment and abuse by high-profile men.

Their revelations inspired the #MeToo movement, allowing women a safe space to share their stories of abuse. It also helped Weinstein’s victims secure justice, with the former multi-millionaire sentenced to 23-years in prison in February 2020 for his crimes.

What has Carey Mulligan said about the movie?

In an interview with the Guardian, Mulligan and Kazan reflected on the film and its impact. Mulligan said: “As a woman growing up, you are armed from a very early age against anything like this; you become aware that you’re under threat in certain situations. That’s pretty universal, and I think it’s what people connect with in the film: regardless of whether someone is an actor or an assistant, the experiences are so eerily familiar.”

