Sundance 2024: this week on the red carpet at Sundance Film Festival 2024
Who appeared at the numerous open night screenings at Sundance 2024?
The first week of the 2024 Sundance Film Festival is coming to a close, with its gala ceremony honouring Christopher Nolan with the inaugural Trailblazer Awards and Kristen Stewart pulling double duty attending the premieres of both “Love Me” and “Love Lies Bleeding” across two consecutive nights.
This week also saw premieres of Pedro Pascal’s new film, “Freaky Tales,” along with a welcome return for Alicia Silverstone, one of the stars of the Dutch comedy “Krazy House” featuring British actor Nick Frost in the lead role.
So who was spotted on the carpet for a number of premieres at this year’s Sundance Film Festival? Have a look as NationalWorld brings together a collection of opening night photography from Sundance 2024
