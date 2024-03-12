SXSW Film Festival 2024: Nicolas Cage attends premiere of Arcadian - what is his new horror movie about?
Nicolas Cage’s new horror film, Arcadian, premiered at the South by Southwest Film Festival in Austin, Texas on March 11, with the star in attendance.
Cage attended the film, wearing a powder blue suit, had travelled from Los Angeles where he had attended the Oscars ceremony the previous day - other stars spotted at SXSW include Susan Sarandon, Jesse Eisenberg, and Walton Coggins.
Cage’s appeared in an impressive six films last year - including the critically panned vampire comedy Renfield, but Arcadian is his first movie of 2024. It is Cage’s second collaboration with director Benjamin Brewer - the pair worked together on 2016 crime mystery The Trust.
What is Arcadian about?
Arcadian follows Paul (Cage), a father who fights to survive and protect his teenage sons and their dog in a remote farmhouse during an apocalyptic alien invasion in the near future that threatens to make the human race extinct. Society has collapsed and Paul and his children live a tranquil life by day, when then deadly aliens are not a threat, but must hunker down each night or else risk a gruesome death.
In what looks like a cross between 10 Cloverfield Lane, and A Quiet Place, the Paul grows impatient of hiding away and when one of his sons doesn't return to the fortified home, he sets out to find him before the mysterious alien menace attacks that night.
Who is in the cast of Arcadian?
- Nicolas Cage as Paul
- Jaeden Martell as Joseph
- Maxwell Jenkins as Thomas
- Sadie Soverall as Charlotte
- Joe Dixon as Mr. Rose
- Samantha Coughlan as Mrs. Rose
- Joel Gillman as Hobson
When is the release date of Arcadian?
Arcadian premiered at the South by Southwest Film Festival in Texas on Monday March 11, and will be released in UK cinemas on Friday April 12.
