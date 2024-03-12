Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Nicolas Cage’s new horror film, Arcadian, premiered at the South by Southwest Film Festival in Austin, Texas on March 11, with the star in attendance.

Cage attended the film, wearing a powder blue suit, had travelled from Los Angeles where he had attended the Oscars ceremony the previous day - other stars spotted at SXSW include Susan Sarandon, Jesse Eisenberg, and Walton Coggins.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cage’s appeared in an impressive six films last year - including the critically panned vampire comedy Renfield, but Arcadian is his first movie of 2024. It is Cage’s second collaboration with director Benjamin Brewer - the pair worked together on 2016 crime mystery The Trust.

Nicolas Cage attended the premiere of his new horror film Arcadian

What is Arcadian about?

Arcadian follows Paul (Cage), a father who fights to survive and protect his teenage sons and their dog in a remote farmhouse during an apocalyptic alien invasion in the near future that threatens to make the human race extinct. Society has collapsed and Paul and his children live a tranquil life by day, when then deadly aliens are not a threat, but must hunker down each night or else risk a gruesome death.

In what looks like a cross between 10 Cloverfield Lane, and A Quiet Place, the Paul grows impatient of hiding away and when one of his sons doesn't return to the fortified home, he sets out to find him before the mysterious alien menace attacks that night.

Who is in the cast of Arcadian?

Nicolas Cage as Paul

Jaeden Martell as Joseph

Maxwell Jenkins as Thomas

Sadie Soverall as Charlotte

Joe Dixon as Mr. Rose

Samantha Coughlan as Mrs. Rose

Joel Gillman as Hobson

When is the release date of Arcadian?