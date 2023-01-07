Nicholas Hoult and Nicolas Cage star in Renfield, a comedy horror film loosely based on the characters of Bram Stoker’s Gothic vampire novel, Dracula

From Robot Chicken and The Lego Batman Movie director Chris McKay, comes new comedy horror film Renfield. The movie is (very) loosely based on two characters from Bram Stoker’s Gothic novel Dracula - the titular vampire and his deranged and devoted servant, Renfield.

The film is based on an original pitch from The Walking Dead comic writer Robert Kirkman - who is also a producer on the project - and adapted for the screen by Ryan Ridley, whose previous writing credits include Rick and Morty, and Community. The film contains plenty of violence Dracula’s off-menu requests include ‘a handful of nuns’, and a ‘bus-load of cheerleaders’. This is everything we know about upcoming movie Renfield:

What is Renfield about?

Renfield is a modern day take on characters and a classic vampire tale - it follows Dracula’s henchman who is trapped in a toxic relationship with his lord and master. Renfield bitterly regrets making a pact with Dracula in which he is expected to do the vampire’s bidding and bring him human prey to eat in return for being granted supernatural powers.

But when Renfield falls in love with aggressive traffic cop Rebecca Quincy, he realises there is more to life than being a slave to a nocturnal demonic dark lord. Renfield attends a support group in the hope of finding a way to escape his master’s control - but when Drcula crashes the party, he realises he may have made a big mistake.

Who is in the cast of Renfield?

Nicolas Cage as Dracula

Well-known Hollywood actor Nicolas Cage plays Renfield’s overbearing and sinister master, Count Dracula, a vampire with a huge appetite. Cage is best known for starring in action films Face/Off and The Rock, and adventure comedy National Treasure. His more recent credits include sci-fi horror Color Out of Space, drama mystery Pig, and westerns Butcher’s Crossing, and The Old Way.

Nicolas Cage plays Dracula in comedy horror film Renfield

Nicholas Hoult as Renfield

Nicholas Hoult plays Renfield, Dracula’s servile familiar who is desperate to rid himself of his boss. Hoult is best known for playing Tony in teen drama Skins, and Beast in the X-Men films. He recently starred in historical comedy series The Great, and animated comedy Crossing Swords. He is no stranger to comedy horror films, having appeared in Warm Bodies, and The Menu.

Other cast members include:

Awkwafina as Rebecca Quincy

Shohreh Aghdashloo as Ella

Ben Schwartz as Teddy Lobo

Brandon Scott Jones as Mark

Jenna Kanell as Carol

William Ragsdale as Older Priest

Caroline Williams as Vanessa

Camille Chen as Kate

Adrian Martinez as Chris Marcos

Derek Russo as Brice

Joshua Mikel as Phil

Choppy Guillotte as FBI Agent Andy

Dave Davis as Mitch

Is there a trailer for Renfield?

Yes there is, and you can watch it right here:

When is the release date of Renfield?