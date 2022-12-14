Disney+ mystery series National Treasure: Edge of History stars, Lisette Olivera as Jess Valenzuela and Catherine Zeta-Jones as Billie Pearce

15 years after Nicolas Cage’s Ben Gates discovered the legendary city of gold, Cíbola, inside Mount Rushmore in National Treasure: Book of Secrets, the film is getting a 10-part Disney+ series sequel, Edge of History. The series will focus on a (mostly) new cast as a fresh mystery sparks another epic adventure.

The series, which was filmed in New Mexico and Louisiana early this year began airing on Disney+ this month, but it is not a replacement for a third film - producer Jerry Bruckheimer confirmed in August that National Treasure 3 is happening. But until then, fans can enjoy a new mystery in this continuation of the franchise.

Who is in the cast of National Treasure: Edge of History?

Lisette Olivera as Jess Valenzuela

Jess Valenzuela is a young woman whose life is forever changed when a stranger enters her life with a clue to a centuries-old treasure connected to her father who has been dead for years. Edge of History could prove to be Olivera’s breakout role - she has previously appeared in the horror film We Need to Do Something and high school fantasy series Total Eclipse.

Justin Bartha as Riley Poole

Riley Poole was along for the original National Treasure adventures, appearing in both films - he is a computer expert and all-round genius. Fans will be happy to know that Bartha is returning in the role. His previous roles include playing Doug in The Hangover trilogy, David Sawyer in romcom series The New Normal, and Jeff Cahill in comedy series Teachers.

Justin Bartha as Riley Poole and Lisette Olivera as Jess Valenzuela

Catherine Zeta-Jones as Billie Pearce

Pearce is a mysterious wealthy antiquities dealer who is ruthless in the pursuit of her goals and is on the hunt for the same treasure as Jess. Zeta-Jones is well known for her major film roles - her credits include Chicago, Traffic, The Terminal, and Ocean’s Twelve.

Lyndon Smith as Agent Ross

Agent Ross is a member of the FBI who becomes involved in the mystery. Smith has had small roles in many prestige shows including Californiacation, Lucifer, Colony, and Fear the Walking Dead, but is likely best known for playing Natalie in comedy drama Parenthood.

Harvey Keitel as Peter Sadusky

Sadusky was in the National Treasure films and was the agent in charge of the Declaration of Independence case - he is returning in a small role in the series. Keitel will return to play Sadusky - he is best known for his roles in gritty gangster films such as Reservoir Dogs, Pulp Fiction, The Irishman, and Mean Streets.

Is Nicolas Cage in National Treasure: Edge of History?

Nic Cage played Benjamin Franklin Gates in the 2004 film National Treasure and the 2007 sequel Book of Secrets. Unfortunately, Cage will not reprise the role in the firs season of Edge of History. Producers hoped that Cage would appear in the series, but the actor, who starred in western Butcher’s Crossing this year, and has seven other projects in production, was too busy to film for the series.

Showrunner Marianne Wibberley said: “The dream is absolutely there. You know, we wanted him to be featured in an episode this season, but his schedule just didn’t work out. So we’ll still try to get him featured in an episode if we get a second season. We’re all about Nic Cage. We love him, and we want him, in the very least, in a cameo.”

When is National Treasure: Edge of History on Disney+?