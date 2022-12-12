Lisette Olivera, Harvey Keitel, and Justin Bartha star in a new television sequel to the Nic Cage National Treasure movies, coming to Disney+ this December

National Treasure: Edge of History, an action-adventure series that acts as a sequel to the Nic Cage movies from the early 2000s, is coming to Disney+ in the UK this December.

The series, which sees a number of actors reprise their roles from the films, is a little like a modern-day Indiana Jones, as treasure hunters and antiquities dealers look for clues hidden in famous American artifacts.

Here’s everything you need to know about National Treasure: Edge of History.

What’s it about?

The official Disney+ synopsis for National Treasure: Edge of History explains that “Jess Valenzuela’s life is turned upside down when an enigmatic stranger gives her a clue to a centuries-old treasure that might be connected to her long-dead father.”

“Jess has a knack for solving puzzles, and her skills are put to the test as she and her friends follow a series of clues hidden in American artifacts and landmarks. But can Jess outsmart a black-market antiquities dealer in a race to find history’s greatest lost treasure and unbury the truth about her family’s past?”

Who stars in National Treasure: Edge of History?

Lisette Olivera as Jess Valenzuela in National Treasure: Edge of History, reaching to grab an artefact (Credit: Disney/Brian Roedel)

Lisette Olivera (also known as Lisette Alexis) stars as Jess Valenzuela, a treasure hunter with a knack for solving puzzles. She’s previously appeared in the series We Need to Do Something and Total Eclipse, but National Treasure is Olivera’s first major screen role.

Catherine Zeta-Jones stars as Billie Pearce. Zeta-Jones first came to prominence starring in The Darling Buds of May; more recently, she’s starred in Chicago, Feud: Bette and Joan, and of course the Netflix series Wednesday.

They’re joined by Lyndon Smith (Parenthood) as FBI Agent Ross, Zuri Reed as Tasha Rivers, Jake Austin Walker (Stargirl) as Liam Sadusky, Antonio Cipriano (City On a Hill) as Oren Bradley, and Jordan Rodrigues (Light as a Feather) as Ethan.

Both Harvey Keitel (The Irishman) and Justin Bartha (The Good Fight) reprise their roles from the film series in a guest star capacity, appearing as FBI director Peter Sadusky and treasure hunter Riley Poole respectively.

Who writes and directs?

Marianne Wibberley & Cormac Wibberley, the husband and wife writing partners who wrote the script for both previous National Treasure movies, return as lead writers on this series. Jerry Bruckheimer, who produced the movies, is also an executive on Edge of History.

Mira Nair, who directed A Suitable Boy and Queen of Katwe, is lead director on the series.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, there is! You can watch it right here.

When and how can I watch the series?

National Treasure will begin on Disney+ on Wednesday 14 December. The first two episodes will be made available at launch, with new episodes available weekly.

You can also stream the original National Treasure movies on Disney+ too, in case you wanted to rewatch those before getting into this.

How many episodes are there?

There are going to be ten episodes to National Treasure’s first series.

Is there going to be a second series?

A second series is currently heavily rumoured, though yet to be confirmed officially by Disney+. It’s also rumoured alongside this that Nic Cage would reprise his role from the films in this second series, though as of yet that’s also unconfirmed.

Why should I watch it?

