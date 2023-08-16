Slasher horror comedy The Blackening puts a fresh twist on the cabin in the woods survival movie

The Blackening is a new horror comedy that plays on the trope that black characters are usually the first to die in scary movies.

The film, based on the 2018 short of the same name, follows seven friends who go away for the weekend to an isolated cabin in the woods to celebrate Juneteenth, where they find a board game, The Blackening in the basement.

A mysterious killer with a vendetta tells them to play the game and starts to brutally pick them off as players lose. The group use their encyclopaedic knowledge of horror movies to try to survive the weekend.

The film is directed by Tim Story, whose previous credits include Barbershop, the 2000s Fantastic Four movies, Think Like a Man, and Ride Along.

The Blackening is clearly inspired by horror spoofs like Scary Movie and The Cabin in the Woods, as well as more serious horror like Get Out, with its eye on racial politics.

The Blackening

Who is in The Blackening cast?

Grace Byers as Allison

Jermaine Fowler as Clifton

Melvin Gregg as King

X Mayo as Shanika

Dewayne Perkins as Dewayne

Antoinette Robertson as Lisa

Sinqua Walls as Nnamdi

Jay Pharoah as Shawn

Yvonne Orji as Morgan

Diedrich Bader as Ranger White

James Preston Rogers as Clive Connor

George Fisher as Creepy Old Guy

What have The Blackening reviews said?

Reviews for The Blackening have been generally favourable - The Guardian gave it four out of five stars and said: “The film’s fighting spirit is born from a recognizable brand of consciousness”, though Vulture claimed that the movie was not as funny as the sketch it is based on.

A New York Times review called the film ‘provocative fun’, and The Hollywood Reporter’s glowing review said that it stood apart from other horror spoofs, and called it a ‘sharp, fun ride’.

The Blackening lands in UK cinemas this month

Is there a trailer for The Blackening?

Yes there is, and you can watch it right here:

When is The Blackening release date?

The Blackening will be released in UK cinemas on 25 August 2023. The film landed in US cinemas on 16 June.