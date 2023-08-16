The Blackening movie: UK release date of 2023 horror comedy, trailer, cast - what do reviews say?
Slasher horror comedy The Blackening puts a fresh twist on the cabin in the woods survival movie
The Blackening is a new horror comedy that plays on the trope that black characters are usually the first to die in scary movies.
The film, based on the 2018 short of the same name, follows seven friends who go away for the weekend to an isolated cabin in the woods to celebrate Juneteenth, where they find a board game, The Blackening in the basement.
Advertisement
Advertisement
A mysterious killer with a vendetta tells them to play the game and starts to brutally pick them off as players lose. The group use their encyclopaedic knowledge of horror movies to try to survive the weekend.
The film is directed by Tim Story, whose previous credits include Barbershop, the 2000s Fantastic Four movies, Think Like a Man, and Ride Along.
The Blackening is clearly inspired by horror spoofs like Scary Movie and The Cabin in the Woods, as well as more serious horror like Get Out, with its eye on racial politics.
Who is in The Blackening cast?
- Grace Byers as Allison
- Jermaine Fowler as Clifton
- Melvin Gregg as King
- X Mayo as Shanika
- Dewayne Perkins as Dewayne
- Antoinette Robertson as Lisa
- Sinqua Walls as Nnamdi
- Jay Pharoah as Shawn
- Yvonne Orji as Morgan
- Diedrich Bader as Ranger White
- James Preston Rogers as Clive Connor
- George Fisher as Creepy Old Guy
What have The Blackening reviews said?
Reviews for The Blackening have been generally favourable - The Guardian gave it four out of five stars and said: “The film’s fighting spirit is born from a recognizable brand of consciousness”, though Vulture claimed that the movie was not as funny as the sketch it is based on.
Advertisement
Advertisement
A New York Times review called the film ‘provocative fun’, and The Hollywood Reporter’s glowing review said that it stood apart from other horror spoofs, and called it a ‘sharp, fun ride’.
Is there a trailer for The Blackening?
Yes there is, and you can watch it right here:
When is The Blackening release date?
The Blackening will be released in UK cinemas on 25 August 2023. The film landed in US cinemas on 16 June.
The Blackening is not available on Netflix in the UK and is currently not set for a release on any streaming platforms. Watch this space for updates on when The Blackening will be available to stream.