It would mark 30 years this year when “The Crow” was finally released in cinemas, after the death of Brandon Lee a year earlier while shooting the Alex Proyas masterpiece. Now, thanks to Vanity Fair in an exclusive look, images have emerged of the forthcoming reboot of the film, starring Bill Skarsgård and FKA Twigs in the lead roles.

The tale of “The Crow” originally followed rock star Eric Draven who, during Devil’s Night in Detroit, Michigan, was brutally murdered along with his fiancee by a vicious gang led by T-Bird. Through the mysticism of the crow (certainly a nod to one of the godfathers of gothic literature, Edgar Allen Poe), Draven is brought back to life to seek revenge on those who wronged him, and also uncover corruption in the city at a higher level.

The new film, directed by Swedish filmmaker Rupert Sanders, features Skarsgård in the role of Eric Draven and FKA Twigs as his love interest, Shelly. Though this being a “requel,” going by the ideas given to us during the recent “Scream” movies, it would appear Eric Draven this time around is more involved in the hip-hop scene than the gothic rock community, if the first images are anything to go by.

Danny Huston currently rounds out the major players in “The Crow,” as the actor is set to portray the antagonist of the film, one of the so-called “demons” of Shelly’s past that comes back to haunt her and Eric - and subsequently, Eric to her demons.

The original “The Crow” was released in 1994 and earned $94 million at the box office from a $23 budget, with a re-mastered 4k Blu-Ray release scheduled to commemorate the anniversary on May 6th 2024 in the United Kingdom.

Lee sadly died before the completion of the film after being accidentally shot during one of his scenes; with the blessing of his family, filmmakers made use of digital imagery to complete the film - one of the first times it had been used in cinema.

When is “The Crow” remake released in theatres?