Watch Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway filming scenes for The Devil Wears Prada 2 - When will the Devil Wears Prada 2 be released?

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Are they filming The Devil Wears Prada 2?

Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway have been spotted filming scenes for The Devil Wears Prada 2 in New York City.

A bystander who works in BlackRock's headquarters at 50 Hudson Yards captured the Hollywood stars in action during a shoot which transformed the corporate lobby into the backdrop for the fashion follow-up on July 28.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The scene featured the co-stars walking out of the building after arriving in a silver car, with a full crew and background actors in place.

An onlooker said: "I arrived at work around 9.30am. There were already all the crews outside waiting, and I just wasn't sure what was going on. I saw some people walk in, and we were curious what they were filming. And then I just asked around and found out that it was for The Devil Wears Prada 2.

Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway filming The Devil Wears Prada 2. | SWNS

"They were in a silver car outside, and then at some point, they were inside the building somewhere. Then they walked out of the building, and that's the scene they were shooting."

The bystander observed the production team conducting "probably two takes" of the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Is there a The Devil Wears Prada 2 book?

The Devil Wears Prada is a 2003 novel by Lauren Weisberger, who had previously worked for Vogue.

Revenge Wears Prada, a sequel to The Devil Wears Prada, was released in 2013. When Life Gives You Lululemons, the third book in the series, was released in 2018.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is scheduled to be released on May 1 2026.