Hollywood star Anne Hathaway has been spotted filming for the highly-animated sequel to The Devil Wears Prada.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The actress was spotted by fans as she was being filmed in New York City for The Devil Wears Prada 2. Anne, 42, was seen in a clip shared on TikTok performing multiple takes of coming out of a building before crossing the street, in the famous hustle-and-bustle style of the original hit film.

Anne also took to TikTok herself to confirm that filming was underway for legacy sequel to the original 2006 film. Fans of the film spotted a huge reference in her announcement video, with the actress donning a cerulean jumper while making the announcement, a nod to Meryl Streep’s famous monologue from the film.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meryl is set to return as icy Runway editor Miranda Priestly alongside Anne, who reprises her role as the formerly bumbling assistant Andy Sachs. Other stars reprising their famous roles in the film include Emily Blunt, Stanley Tucci, Tracie Thomas and Tibor Feldman.

Names joining the cast for the sequel include Kenneth Branagh, Simone Ashley, Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux and many others.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is set to be based on the second book in the series by Lauren Weisberger, Revenge Wears Prada: The Devil Returns. The book plot follows Andy, who turned down the job under Miranda at the end of the last film, years later, with the ex-assistant now running a bridal magazine alongside former co-worker and nemesis-turned-friend Emily (Emily Blunt).

She also has a new fiancé Max Harrison. Max is part of a storied media dynasty, with the engaged couple set to make a splash in society. However, as the wedding fast approaches, Andy receives a letter that shatters her world, both professionally and personally, and leads her back to Miranda.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is set to be released on May 1, 2026.