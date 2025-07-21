Karen Pirie has returned to screen for a second series, with viewers hooked by the mystery and gorgeous landscapes in the show.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ITV crime drama is based on the series of Inspector Karen Pirie novels by Scottish author Val McDermid. Lauren Lyle plays the title character of Karen, a relenting detective inspector hellbent on uncovering more cold cases after being promoted to Police Scotland’s Historical Cases unit.

This series, Karen and her team are attempting to get to the bottom of a missing persons case from the 1980s, after a businesswoman and her son were kidnapped and are never to be seen again. despite being more than 40 years ago, a body turns up in the modern timeline, which Karen soon discovers has connections to the 80s cold case.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The show has thrilled audiences so far, with almost five million people tuning in during series one. Fans have been raving over the mystery, but also over the backdrop Karen Pirie is filmed against.

Here’s everything you need to know about the filming locations for this murder mystery series.

Karen Pirie was filmed in location throughout Scotland. | ITV

Where is Karen Pirie filmed?

The show is filmed throughout Scotland, with some key locations providing a stunning backdrop to the moody crime mystery. The opening scene of series two, which shows oil tycoon Catriona and her young son Adam bundled into a car and kidnapped, was filmed in the streets of Fife coastal town Kinghorn, with additional footage also shot in nearby Inverkeithing.

The cottage in which Catriona and Adam are held is in the Luss Estate, located at Loch Lomond on the west coast of the country. The estate is no stranger to the screen, having been feature in shows such as Black Mirror, and in films such as Outlaw King.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Karen and partner Phil enjoy a romantic date near the start of the series, which takes place at swanky cocktail bar and restaurant The Citizen in Glasgow. Glasgow’s famous Barrowland Ballroom venue also features in the show, as part of a flashback scene in which viewers see Catriona and pal Bonnie in their younger years.

JULIA BROWN as Cat Grant and MARK ROWLEY as Mick Prentice | ITV

Glenrothes police station is home to Karen and her colleagues when they are not roaming the country, providing a base for the team to figure out the mystery at hand. As the mystery leads Karen and her team to investigate, they search Caiplie Caves, located in Anstruther.

Taking a departure from filming on Scottish shores, production moved to Malta for the climax of the series, with filming taking place in the country’s capital Valletta.

When is Karen Pirie series two out?

Karen Pirie returned to screens for its second installment on at 8pm on Sunday, July 20 on ITV and STV. There are three episodes in the series, with the following two set to air in the same time slot on Sunday, July 27 and Sunday, August 3.

For those who can’t wait to unravel the mystery of series two, all episodes are available to watch right now on the ITVX streaming platform.