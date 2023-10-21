(Photos: Various)

In the wake of the recent news surrounding Meryl Streep's separation from her former husband, Don Gummer, it's an opportune moment to reflect on the illustrious career of the three-time Oscar-winning actress. The 74-year-old has received a record 21 Academy Award nominations in total, along with 32 Golden Globe Award nominations, winning eight.

The star's publicist confirmed the split from sculptor husband Don Gummer on Saturday (21 October) saying they have been separated for six years. A spokesperson for Streep told the PA news agency: “Don Gummer and Meryl Streep have been separated for more than six years, and while they will always care for each other, they have chosen lives apart.”

Streep's career began all the way back in 1975 treading the boards with the stage production, Trelawny of the Wells, with her movie debut coming a couple of years later in 1977 starring in Julia. And she shows no signs of retiring from the limelight yet, appearing on screen just this year in the Disney+ comedy series, Only Murders in the Building.

Streep has left an indelible mark on the world of cinema with her exceptional talent and diverse roles, so let's celebrate her career by delving into seven of her finest films. From heart-wrenching dramas to captivating comedies, each of these movies showcases Streep's unparalleled ability to breathe life into the characters she portrays.

Sophie's Choice (1982)

(Photo: Universal Pictures)

Directed by Alan J. Pakula, Sophie's Choice is a heartbreaking and powerful drama based on William Styron's novel. Streep plays Sophie Zawistowski, a Polish immigrant haunted by her past, particularly a heart-wrenching choice she had to make during the Holocaust.

Streep's performance is a masterclass in acting, capturing the complexity of her character's pain, guilt and resilience. The film's exploration of the human capacity for love and suffering makes it a must-watch for those seeking a deeply moving cinematic experience.

The Devil Wears Prada (2006)

(Photo: 20th Century Fox)

In this film directed by David Frankel, Meryl Streep takes on the iconic role of Miranda Priestly, the formidable editor-in-chief of a high-fashion magazine. Streep's portrayal of the cold and demanding boss is both amusing and riveting. Her chemistry with Anne Hathaway adds depth to this stylish comedy, which also delves into themes of ambition, self-discovery and the fashion industry.

Kramer vs. Kramer (1979)

(Photo: Columbia Pictures)

Directed by Robert Benton, this film is a poignant exploration of the dissolution of a marriage and its impact on a young child. Meryl Streep plays Joanna Kramer, who leaves her husband (Dustin Hoffman) and their son. Streep's performance earned her an Oscar, and her portrayal of a complex character grappling with personal and societal expectations is a testament to her early talent.

The Iron Lady (2011)

(Photo: 20th Century Fox)

Directed by Phyllida Lloyd, The Iron Lady is a biographical film that follows the life of Margaret Thatcher. Streep's portrayal of Thatcher is astonishingly accurate, and her performance won her the Academy Award. The film provides a nuanced look at Thatcher's political career and personal life, making it a compelling watch for those interested in history and powerful women in politics.

Out of Africa (1985)

(Photo: Universal Pictures)

Directed by Sydney Pollack, this epic romance is set in colonial Kenya and is based on the life of Danish writer Karen Blixen (played by Streep). Her chemistry with Robert Redford, who portrays a rugged big-game hunter, is palpable. The film combines breathtaking cinematography with Streep's graceful and evocative performance, making it a timeless love story with depth and heart.

Adaptation (2002)

(Photo: Sony Pictures Releasing)

Directed by Spike Jonze, Adaptation is a unique and metafictional film about screenwriting and identity. Meryl Streep takes on the role of Susan Orlean, a real-life author, with her portrayal adding complexity to the narrative. The film's clever script and Streep's ability to tackle unconventional characters make it a thought-provoking and humorous exploration of the creative process.

The Bridges of Madison County (1995)

(Photo: Warner Bros.)

Directed by Clint Eastwood, this romantic drama is based on the novel by Robert James Waller. Meryl Streep plays Francesca Johnson, a lonely housewife who experiences a profound love affair with a photographer (Eastwood) passing through town.