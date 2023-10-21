The actress and sculptor wed in 1978, but have been separated for six years now

Meryl Streep and her husband Don Gummer in 2009 (Photo: Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images)

Meryl Streep's publicist has confirmed the actress and her husband Don Gummer have been separated for six years. The three-time Oscar-winning actress and the American sculptor were wed in 1978, having been introduced to each other the previous year through Meryl's brother.

A spokesperson for Streep told the PA news agency on Saturday (21 October): “Don Gummer and Meryl Streep have been separated for more than six years, and while they will always care for each other, they have chosen lives apart.”

Page Six claims that Gummer and Streep were last spotted together at the 2018 Oscars ceremony. They are parents to four children who have followed her into the acting world.

They have one son, the musician and actor Henry Wolfe Gummer (43), and three daughters, the actresses Mamie Gummer (40) from The Good Wife, Grace Gummer (37) from Mr. Robot, and Louisa Gummer (30) from The Gilded Age.

Streep has most recently had roles in comedy murder mystery series, Only Murders In The Building, drama Let Them All Talk and Netflix satire Don’t Look Up. The Mamma Mia! and The Devil Wears Prada star has been nominated for a total of 21 Academy Awards.

Her winning Oscar roles include the legal drama Kramer Vs Kramer in 1979 with Joanna Kramer, as the titular character in psychological film Sophie’s Choice in 1982 and as Margaret Thatcher in The Iron Lady in 2011.

