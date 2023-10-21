Meryl Streep husband: Actress and partner Don Gummer confirm 6-year separation - why they split
The actress and sculptor wed in 1978, but have been separated for six years now
Meryl Streep's publicist has confirmed the actress and her husband Don Gummer have been separated for six years. The three-time Oscar-winning actress and the American sculptor were wed in 1978, having been introduced to each other the previous year through Meryl's brother.
A spokesperson for Streep told the PA news agency on Saturday (21 October): “Don Gummer and Meryl Streep have been separated for more than six years, and while they will always care for each other, they have chosen lives apart.”
Page Six claims that Gummer and Streep were last spotted together at the 2018 Oscars ceremony. They are parents to four children who have followed her into the acting world.
They have one son, the musician and actor Henry Wolfe Gummer (43), and three daughters, the actresses Mamie Gummer (40) from The Good Wife, Grace Gummer (37) from Mr. Robot, and Louisa Gummer (30) from The Gilded Age.
Streep has most recently had roles in comedy murder mystery series, Only Murders In The Building, drama Let Them All Talk and Netflix satire Don’t Look Up. The Mamma Mia! and The Devil Wears Prada star has been nominated for a total of 21 Academy Awards.
Her winning Oscar roles include the legal drama Kramer Vs Kramer in 1979 with Joanna Kramer, as the titular character in psychological film Sophie’s Choice in 1982 and as Margaret Thatcher in The Iron Lady in 2011.
When accepting her Oscar for The Iron Lady, she mentioned Gummer saying: “First I’m going to thank Don because when you thank your husband at the end of the speech they play him out with the music and I want him to know that everything I value most in our lives, you’ve given me.”