From stage to screen, the body of work of the late Haydn Gwynne has been impressive, including her chameleon-like takes on some real-life historical figures

Haydn Gwynne, the talented actress with an incredible body of work, has died at the age of 66 after being diagnosed with cancer in September 2023. Known for her roles in comedy series ‘The Windsors’ and ‘Drop The Dead Donkey,’ it was on stage that Gwynne rose to prominence, having worked twice with Peter Morgan both treading the boards and appearing on streaming services.

Born in Hurstpierpoint, Sussex on October 5 1957 to Guy Thomas Hayden-Gwynne, she pursued county-level tennis before earning a degree in sociology at the University of Nottingham. Fluent in French and Italian, she later lectured for five years at the University of Rome La Sapienza, teaching English as a foreign language. But it was acting that was her foremost passion, leading to her first role as feminist lecturer Dr Robyn Penrose in the BBC television mini-series dramatisation of David Lodge's ‘Nice Work’ in 1989.

Through ‘Drop The Dead Donkey,’ Gwynne earned her first accolade for her performances, being nominated for Best Light Entertainment Performance at the 1992 BAFTA Television Awards, thought it would be her theatrical roles that earned her the greatest accolades of her career. She earned her first Laurence Olivier Award nomination in 1992 for ‘City of Angels,’ in the Best Actress in a Musical category, returning to the awards 12 years later for Best Actress in a Musical once again, this time with her work on ‘Billy Elliott: The Musical.’

In 2009, she was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical and won both the Drama Desk Award and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Featured Actress in a Musical for ‘Billy Elliott’. She was also honoured with the Theatre World Award. In 2015 and 2017, Gwynne received Laurence Olivier Award nominations for Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical for her performances in ‘Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown’ alongside Tamsin Grieg and "The Threepenny Opera," respectively.

To call Gwynne versatile would be an understatement, and her chameleon-like knack of immersing herself into roles, both on stage and screen, led her to pick up parts based on real-life people throughout history. So who had the late Haydn Gwynne portrayed in theatre, film and television who existed in real life?

The historical figures portrayed by Haydn Gwynne

Magaret Thatcher

Gwynne teamed up with Peter Morgan and starred alongside Dame Helen Mirren in the theatrical work 'The Audience,' portraying Margaret Thatcher (Credit: Broadway.com/Getty Images)

Haydn Gwynne's portrayal of Margaret Thatcher in the theatrical production ‘The Audience’ garnered widespread acclaim. The play, written by Peter Morgan, focuses on the weekly meetings between Queen Elizabeth II, played by Dame Helen Mirren, and her prime ministers, exploring the dynamics and complexities of their relationships.

Gwynne's portrayal of the iconic British Prime Minister Thatcher was lauded for its nuanced portrayal, capturing both the formidable nature of the leader and the vulnerability beneath her steely exterior. Her performance was praised for its authenticity and depth, earning her accolades and solidifying her status as a versatile and talented stage actress.

Camilla Parker Bowles

Haydn Gwynne portrayed the character of then Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, in the satirical television series ‘The Windsors,’ which aired on Channel 4. The show is a parody of the British royal family and is known for its comical take on the lives and interactions of the royal household. Gwynne's portrayal of Camilla showcased her comedic prowess and versatility as an actress, as she skillfully brought to life the humorous and exaggerated elements of the character.

‘The Windsors’, much like ‘Drop The Dead Donkey,’ highlighted her ability to delve into comedic roles and capture the essence of the show's satirical approach to the royal family, contributing to the overall success and entertainment value of the series.

Susan Hussey

Haydn Gwynne joined up with ‘The Audience’ writer Peter Morgan once again and appeared in season five of the critically acclaimed historical drama series ‘The Crown’ as Susan Hussey, who served as Lady-in-Waiting to Queen Elizabeth II. Gwynne's portrayal of Susan Hussey was praised for its authenticity and depth, as she depicted the character's loyalty, grace, and significant role within the royal household - however her name appeared in the news in late 2022 after allegations of being racially insensitive to Ngozi Fulani.

Her performance contributed to the show's overall portrayal of the intricate dynamics and relationships within the British monarchy, adding a layer of authenticity and emotional depth to the series. Gwynne's depiction of Susan Hussey further solidified her reputation as a versatile and skilled actress capable of bringing historical figures to life on screen with nuance and authenticity

Calpurnia

Gwynne played the role of Calpurnia in the historical drama series ‘Rome,’ which aired on HBO. Calpurnia is a historical figure known for being the third and last wife of Julius Caesar, the renowned Roman general and statesman. In the series, Gwynne's portrayal of Calpurnia is characterized by her strength, intelligence, and resilience in the face of the political turmoil and power struggles of ancient Rome.