Nancy Fielder, Editor of National World and Marina Licht, Associate Editor of National World discuss how the likes of Coleen Rooney, Eric Cantona have had a good week whilst it has been anything but for Rishi Sunak

It is Friday and that time of the week when Nancy and I get to catch up about who has had a good week and who has had putting it politely, had the exact opposite. Today on Good Week/Bad Week we discussed how Coleen Rooney has most certainly had a good week after her docu-series aired on Disney. I also 100% believe that J-Lo has had an excellent week after fronting a lingerie campaign at the age of 54. J-Lo spurred me on to write an article about how she and actress Kim Cattrall (who appeared in Kim Kardashian’s Skims campaign at 67) are showing that women don’t need to be invisible when they reach a certain age.

It is not only Coleen and Jennifer who have had a good week, but Eric Cantona too! He is set to embark on a UK music tour next week - yes you read that correctly, Eric Cantona. He even made a joke that The Rolling Stones should be his support act, and I am not sure he was joking.

From a good week to a bad week for Rishi Sunak. Oh dear oh dear Rishi, it hasn’t been a good end to the week for you as the Conservatives suffered a double by-election at Tamworth and Mid-Bedfordshire. The Tamworth defeat saw the biggest Conservative to Labour swing since 1945 and that is not a record you want to have!