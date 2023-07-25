Selena Gomez, Martin Short, and Steve Martin are joined by Paul Rudd and Meryl Streep in the upcoming third season of Only Murders in the Building

Only Murders in the Building, the popular comedy-crime drama with Selena Gomez, is returning for its third season this August.

The series, which also stars Steve Martin and Martin Short, follows a group of apartment complex neighbours as they investigate murders for their true crime podcast.

Here’s everything you need to know about Only Murders in the Building Season 3 ahead of its Disney+ debut.

What is it about?

The official synopsis for Only Murders in the Building Season 3 explains that the series “follows three strangers who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one. When a grisly death occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building, the trio suspects murder and employs their precise knowledge of true crime to investigate the truth.”

“As they record a podcast of their own to document the case, the three unravel the complex secrets of the building which stretch back years. Perhaps even more explosive are the lies they tell one another. Soon, the endangered trio comes to realize a killer might be living amongst them as they race to decipher the mounting clues before it’s too late.”

Who stars in Only Murders in the Building?

Steve Martin as Charles, Selena Gomez as Mabel, and Martin Short as Oliver in Only Murders in the Building, leaning their heads round a door (Credit: Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu)

Steve Martin plays Charles Haden-Savage, a washed-up actor. Martin, formerly of Saturday Night Live, has appeared in the films Planes, Trains, and Automobiles, Cheaper by the Dozen, and Father of the Bride.

Martin Short plays Oliver Putnam, an out of work theatre director. Martin Short, another former member of Saturday Night Live, has appeared in films like Mars Attacks! and Treasure Planet. More recently, he’s had a supporting role in the Apple TV+ series The Morning Show.

Selena Gomez plays Mabel, their downstairs neighbour. As an actor, Gomez is perhaps best known for starring in the Disney comedy Wizards of Waverly Place, but you might also recognise her from the film Spring Breakers; otherwise, she’s particularly famous as a musician also.

In Season 3, they’re joined by Paul Rudd (Ant-Man) and Meryl Streep (Mamma Mia, Sophie’s Choice) both of whom will play key roles across the series.

Who writes and directs the series?

John Hoffman, who co-created Only Murders with Steve Martin, continues as showrunner, co-writing and directing a number of episodes of Season 3. Prior to working on Only Murders, Hoffman was best known for the HBO comedy Looking and the Netflix comedy Grace and Frankie.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, there is! You can watch it right here.

When and how can I watch it?

In the UK, Only Murders will return on Wednesday 8 August. New episodes will air weekly through to the series finale on Wednesday 3 October.

In the US, you can watch the series on Hulu, where it will follow the same release pattern.

How many episodes are there?

Only Murders in the Building Series 3 is a ten-part series, with each episode running to around 30 minutes in length.

Will there be a fourth series of Only Murders in the Building?

At the moment, there’s been no official word from any of the cast and crew either way. As soon as there is, we’ll update this piece with any and all relevant information.

Why should I watch it?

