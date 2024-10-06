Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Anne Hathaway has just proved that miracles happen as she announced the third instalment of the beloved 2000s film series The Princess Diaries is coming soon.

Hathaway, who played the titular Princess Mia Thermopolis in the first two films, made the announcement on Instagram to the delight of fans across the globe. She told fans: “Miracles happen ✨👑 Back to Genovia with @adeleblim @disney @somewherepictures. The fairy tale continues.”

The new film will be directed by Crazy Rich Asians and Joy Ride director Adele Lim. Lim said in a statement: “As a diehard fan of the original ‘Princess Diaries,’ I’m beyond excited to be a part of bringing the third iteration of this beloved franchise to life. We look forward to celebrating its core tenants of female power, joy and mentorship with audiences worldwide.”

The first film, starring Hathaway alongside Julie Andrews, was released in 2001 and quickly became a favourite of tweens across the globe. A second film, The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement, was released in 2004, with the now-older fans clamouring for a return to fictional European kingdom of Genovia.

The third film is expected to be a direct sequel to the previous films rather than a reboot. Hathaway is set to return as well as service as producer, however it is currently unknown whether Julia Andrews, 89, will be returning to the role of Queen regent Clarisse Renaldi.

Fans raced to the comments underneath Hathaway’s announcement video to share their excitement. One said: “Even at 34 I’m going to watch it.”

Another fan said: “THE QUEEN OF GENOVIA HAS CONFIRMED SHE WILL RETURN”. While another added: “I'm seated. The theatre employees are scared and asking me to leave because it's "not in production yet" but I'm simply too seated.”