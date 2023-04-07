The new movie will be set 15 years after the events of 2019’s The Rise of Skywalker

Daisy Ridley will reprise her role as Rey in a new Star Wars movie set after the events of Lucasfilm’s 2019 sequel Rise of Skywalker. The news was revealed by Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy during Lucasfilm’s Studio Showcase at Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023.

Led by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy (Ms Marvel) and with a script from Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders), the latest film will be set 15 years after Rise of Skywalker, following Ridley as a Jedi Master rebuilding the Jedi Order. Two additional films are also in the pipeline, directed by The Mandalorian's Dave Filoni and Logan director James Mangold, which will “go back to the dawn of the Jedi” and will “focus on the New Republic”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

So, what do we know about the new Star Wars movies and what has been said so far? Here’s everything you need to know.

What has been announced so far?

Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy has revealed there will be three new live-action Star Wars films during Lucasfilm’s Studio Showcase at Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023. One of the newly announced movies will be a sequel to Lucasfilm’s 2019 Rise of Skywalker. Directed by Obaid-Chinoy and based on a script from Knight, the latest film will take place 15 years after Rise of Skywalker and will see Ridley reprise her role as Rey as a Jedi Master rebuilding the Jedi Order.

Daisy Ridley will reprise role as Rey in Star Wars sequel (Photo: Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

Reported by IGN, Obaid-Chinoy said: “I’ve always been attracted to the hero’s journey and the fact that the world needs many more heroes,” who added that she had been immersing herself in a Jedi Academy with a “powerful Jedi master”. Who was revealed to be Ridley, the actor who plays Rey then appeared on stage telling fans: “My heart is pounding. I’m very thrilled to be continuing this journey.”

What will the other two movies be about?

Fans of Star Wars have been waiting since 2019 for a new film, with the announcement today (April 7) confirming there are three in the pipeline, which will be directed by Mangold, Filoni and Obaid-Chinoy. Obaid-Chinoy’s sequel to 2019’s Rise of Skywalker will take place 15 years on from the film and will see Ridley reprise her role as Rey as a Jedi Master rebuilding the Jedi Order. Whilst Mangold’s film will “go back to the dawn of the Jedi” and Filoni’s film will “focus on the New Republic”.

Advertisement

Advertisement