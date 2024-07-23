Venice Film Festival 2024 Lineup: Joker: Folie A Deux and Queer included-Full List
Most notably, Todd Phillips’ newest film, Joker: Folie à Deux, leads the shortlisted field and will make its worldwide premiere at the festival. The film is the sequel to Phillips’ 2019 film, Joker, which took home the Golden Lion award in 2019.
Joker: Folie à Deux stars Joaquin Phoenix as Arthur Fleck whose alter ego, the Joker, is widely known as Batman’s greatest villain. After being incarcerated in Arkham Asylum, he meets Harleen Quinzel, otherwise known as Harley Quinn and played by Lady Gaga. While the plot remains a mystery, the two fall in love and experience musical madness through their shared delusions.
Phoenix took home the award for Best Actor at the 92nd Academy Awards for his portrayal as Fleck, while Joker was also nominated for Best Picture.The festival is theworld's oldest film festival and is one of the ‘Big Five’ film festivals worldwide. Its goal is to “raise awareness and promote international cinema in all its forms, including art, entertainment and industry, in a spirit of freedom and dialogue.”
The Golden Lion is the highest prize given to a film at Venice Film Festival. Previous winners include Poor Things (2023), Nomadland (2020) and Joker (2019). Nomadland also won the Academy Award for Best Picture at the 93rd Academy Awards.
Another highlight at the festival is Mexican film Queer, directed by Luca Guadagnino and starring Daniel Craig. The film is based on a 1985 novel of the same name and follows Lee (Craig) as a man fleeing a drug bust in New Orleans.
Angelina Jolie’s latest film, Maria, directed by Pablo Larraín, is a biographical film about the life of Maria Callas, an American born Greek opera singer. Callas, also known as La Divina ("The Divine One") was one of the most renowned and influential opera singers of the 20th century, who endured multiple struggles and scandal over her famed career.
Larraín has previously directed Kennedy (2016), starring Academy Award winner Natalie Portman as the widowed Jaqueline Kennedy, and Spencer (2021), starring Kristen Stewart as the late Princess Diana.
Other nominated films at the festival include Pedro Almodovar’s debut feature length English language film, The Room Next Door, starring Tilda Swinton and Julianne Moore, and The Brutalist, directed by Brady Corbet and starring Academy Award winner Adrian Brody.
Although not in Competition, Wolfs, directed by Jon Watts, starring Brad Pittand George Clooney, will premiere at the festival. The film follows two professional fixers who find themselves hired for the same job and reunites Pitt and Clooney who both starred in the rebooted Ocean’s trilogy.
The festival is due to be held 28 August to 7 September 2024.
Full list of films In Competition:
The Room Next Door (Spain) – Dir. Pedro Almodovar
Battleground (Italy) – Dir. Gianni Amelio
And Their Children After Them (France) – Dirs. Ludovic and Zoran Boukherma
The Brutalist (UK) – Dir. Brady Corbet
The Quiet Son (France) – Dirs. Delphine, Muriel Coulin
Vermiglio (Italy, France, Belgium) – Dir. Maura Delpero
Sicilian Letters (Italy, France) – Dirs. Fabio Grassadonia, Antonio Piazza
Queer (Italy, United States) – Dir. Luca Guadagnino
Love (Norway) – Dir. Dag Johan Haugerud
April (Georgia, France, Italy) – Dir. Dea Kulumbegashvili
The Order (Canada) – Dir. Justin Kurzel
Maria (Italy, Germany) – Dir. Pablo Larrain
Three Friends (France) – Dir. Emmanuel Mouret
Kill The Jockey (Argentina, Spain) – Dir. Luis Ortega
Joker: Folie à Deux (United States) – Dir. Todd Phillips
Babygirl (United States) – Dir. Halina Reijn
I’m Still Here (Brazil, France) – Dir. Walter Salles
Diva Futura (Italy) – Dir. Giulia Louise Steigerwalt
Harvest (United Kingdom, Germany, Greece, France, United States) – Dir. Athina Rachel Tsangari
Youth - Homecoming (France, Luxembourg, Netherlands) – Dir. Wang Bing
Stranger Eyes (Singapore, Taipe, France, United States) – Dir. Yeo Siew Hua
