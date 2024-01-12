The Weekend on TV: what movies are screening on the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5 this weekend?
Harry Potter fans have a hectic weekend once again, while Meg Ryan & Tom Hanks could be your ideal Sunday movie watch - what films are on TV this weekend?
It’s Friday, so your weekend is hopefully almost all planned out. But with the cold weather affecting many parts of the UK, then perhaps that plan involved a cup of tea, a warm blanket and relaxing in front of the TV. But with modern solutions come modern problems; what to watch, amongst the throng of television channels and streaming services at our fingertips?
Fortunately, NationalWorld has taken a look for you ahead of this weekend’s movie selection screening on terrestrial or free-to-air channels from the big five (and one for good luck). Harry Potter fans will of course be glued to ITV2 from Saturday, as they screen the final three films in the Harry Potter saga, with the prequels “Fantastic Beasts…” airing on Sunday afternoon on the broadcaster.
Post-night out viewing on Saturday morning comes in the form of Oscar-favourite Yorgos Lanthimos and his dark relationship comedy, “The Lobster” starring Colin Farrell and Rachel Weisz, while the classic British rom-com, “Shirley Valentine,” is one of Channel 5’s fixtures on Sunday.
However, if you want a real tear-jerker to end the weekend with, could we suggest catching Channel 4’s screening of “Sleepless in Seattle,” starring Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan, or if you want the opposite emotions felt - Hugh Jackman’s seasonal classic, “The Greatest Showman,” is also on the broadcaster moments after.
So get your diary out, or set your DVR ready if a couple of these films are a little late for your weekend, as NationalWorld takes a look at the movies free-to-air across January 13 and January 14 2024.
What movies are playing on free-to-air television this weekend?
Saturday January 13 2023
- 00:05: Instant Family (2018) - Channel 4
- 00:05: Brighton (2024) - London Live
- 01:25: The Lobster (2015) - Film 4
- 10:20: Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (1968) - ITV3
- 11:00: Animal Farm (1954) - Film 4
- 12:30: Carry On Regardless (1961) - Film 4
- 13:00: The Girl on The Boat (1961) - London Live
- 13:35: Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) - ITV2
- 14:20: Turner and Hooch (1989) - Film 4
- 14:20: Time of Their Lives (2017) - Channel 5
- 14:50: A Dog Named Christmas (2009) - London Live
- 16:25: Shirley Valentine (1989) - Channel 5
- 16:30: School of Rock (2003) - Film 4
- 16:40: Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part One (2010) - ITV2
- 16:50: It’s A Grand Life (1953) - London Live
- 17:55: Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part Two (2011) - ITV2
- 18:45: How to Lose a Guy in 10 Dates (2002) - Film 4
- 18:55: Pacific Rim: Uprising (2018) - E4
- 19:50: Jumanji: The Next Level (2019) - Channel 4
- 21:00: War of the Worlds (2005) - Film 4
- 21:00: Daniel (1983) - London Live
- 22:05: Jackass Forever (2022) - Channel 4
- 23:20: In the Earth (2021) - Film 4
Sunday January 14 2023
- 00:00: xXx (2002) - Channel 4
- 01:30: A Field In England (2013) - Film 4
- 11:00: Hue and Cry (1947) - Film 4
- 11:15: Odd Man Out (1947) - London Live
- 12:15: Cloudy With A Chance of Meatballs (2009) - ITV1
- 12:40: Barnyard (2006) - Film 4
- 12:50: Body of Evidence: A Teargarden Mystery (2023) - Channel 5
- 13:40: Three Sisters (1970) - London Live
- 14:25: Ferdinand (2017) - Film 4
- 14:50: Rio 2 (2014) - ITV2
- 15:00: Sleepless in Seattle (1993) - Channel 4
- 16:35: Jason and The Argonauts (1963) - Film 4
- 16:50: Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them (2016) - ITV2
- 17:00: How To Train Your Dragon (2010) - E4
- 17:00: Penny Paradise (1938) - London Live
- 17:45: The Greatest Showman (2017) - Channel 4
- 18:45: The Mountain Between Us (2017) - Film 4
- 19:25: Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018) - ITV2
- 20:00: X-Men: Apocalypse (2016) - E4
- 21:00: Mission: Impossible III (2016) - Film 4
- 22:00: Big Boys Don’t Cry (2020) - London Live
- 23:20: Going in Style (2017) - BBC One
- 23:25: Desperado (1995) - Film 4
- 23:50: An Affair In Mind (1988) - London Live
All times are correct as of writing and sourced from Freeview.
