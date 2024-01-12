Harry Potter fans have a hectic weekend once again, while Meg Ryan & Tom Hanks could be your ideal Sunday movie watch - what films are on TV this weekend?

It’s Friday, so your weekend is hopefully almost all planned out. But with the cold weather affecting many parts of the UK, then perhaps that plan involved a cup of tea, a warm blanket and relaxing in front of the TV. But with modern solutions come modern problems; what to watch, amongst the throng of television channels and streaming services at our fingertips?

Fortunately, NationalWorld has taken a look for you ahead of this weekend’s movie selection screening on terrestrial or free-to-air channels from the big five (and one for good luck). Harry Potter fans will of course be glued to ITV2 from Saturday, as they screen the final three films in the Harry Potter saga, with the prequels “Fantastic Beasts…” airing on Sunday afternoon on the broadcaster.

Post-night out viewing on Saturday morning comes in the form of Oscar-favourite Yorgos Lanthimos and his dark relationship comedy, “The Lobster” starring Colin Farrell and Rachel Weisz, while the classic British rom-com, “Shirley Valentine,” is one of Channel 5’s fixtures on Sunday.

However, if you want a real tear-jerker to end the weekend with, could we suggest catching Channel 4’s screening of “Sleepless in Seattle,” starring Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan, or if you want the opposite emotions felt - Hugh Jackman’s seasonal classic, “The Greatest Showman,” is also on the broadcaster moments after.

So get your diary out, or set your DVR ready if a couple of these films are a little late for your weekend, as NationalWorld takes a look at the movies free-to-air across January 13 and January 14 2024.

What movies are playing on free-to-air television this weekend?

Saturday January 13 2023

There have been 11 films to date featuring characters who live in the world of Harry Potter.

00:05: Instant Family (2018) - Channel 4

00:05: Brighton (2024) - London Live

01:25: The Lobster (2015) - Film 4

10:20: Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (1968) - ITV3

11:00: Animal Farm (1954) - Film 4

12:30: Carry On Regardless (1961) - Film 4

13:00: The Girl on The Boat (1961) - London Live

13:35: Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) - ITV2

14:20: Turner and Hooch (1989) - Film 4

14:20: Time of Their Lives (2017) - Channel 5

14:50: A Dog Named Christmas (2009) - London Live

16:25: Shirley Valentine (1989) - Channel 5

16:30: School of Rock (2003) - Film 4

16:40: Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part One (2010) - ITV2

16:50: It’s A Grand Life (1953) - London Live

17:55: Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part Two (2011) - ITV2

18:45: How to Lose a Guy in 10 Dates (2002) - Film 4

18:55: Pacific Rim: Uprising (2018) - E4

19:50: Jumanji: The Next Level (2019) - Channel 4

21:00: War of the Worlds (2005) - Film 4

21:00: Daniel (1983) - London Live

22:05: Jackass Forever (2022) - Channel 4

23:20: In the Earth (2021) - Film 4

Sunday January 14 2023

Hugh Jackman in The Greatest Showman (Photo: YouTube/Fox)

00:00: xXx (2002) - Channel 4

01:30: A Field In England (2013) - Film 4

11:00: Hue and Cry (1947) - Film 4

11:15: Odd Man Out (1947) - London Live

12:15: Cloudy With A Chance of Meatballs (2009) - ITV1

12:40: Barnyard (2006) - Film 4

12:50: Body of Evidence: A Teargarden Mystery (2023) - Channel 5

13:40: Three Sisters (1970) - London Live

14:25: Ferdinand (2017) - Film 4

14:50: Rio 2 (2014) - ITV2

15:00: Sleepless in Seattle (1993) - Channel 4

16:35: Jason and The Argonauts (1963) - Film 4

16:50: Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them (2016) - ITV2

17:00: How To Train Your Dragon (2010) - E4

17:00: Penny Paradise (1938) - London Live

17:45: The Greatest Showman (2017) - Channel 4

18:45: The Mountain Between Us (2017) - Film 4

19:25: Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018) - ITV2

20:00: X-Men: Apocalypse (2016) - E4

21:00: Mission: Impossible III (2016) - Film 4

22:00: Big Boys Don’t Cry (2020) - London Live

23:20: Going in Style (2017) - BBC One

23:25: Desperado (1995) - Film 4

23:50: An Affair In Mind (1988) - London Live