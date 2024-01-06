A cold weather alert has been issued as temperatures are forecast to plunge next week across the UK

A yellow cold weather alert has been issued across England by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) and will remain in force for most of next week. The warning is in place from 9am this morning (Saturday 5 January) until 12pm on 12 January with forecasters warning of icy conditions as temperatures plunge below freezing.

The agency has warned that ice “will be an issue” due to the “very wet ground in most areas”. The cold weather comes as over 200 flood warnings remain in place this morning after 1,000 homes flooded across the country this week.

The agency said: "Temperatures are likely to be a few degrees below average, across much of the UK, especially overnight, with more widespread frosts than of late. Ice is likely to be an issue for many given the very wet ground in most areas. It is probable this cold spell may last well into the following week."

Meanwhile, Met Office forecaster Oli Claydon said conditions are turning "considerably drier" and the UK is “heading to a more settled spell of weather” which will be “very welcome” after “what's been a very wet start to 2024”. The Met Office has warned that temperatures will be, “much colder than recently” and that frost is set to be widespread throughout the UK." It added that the chance of “widespread severe cold is still deemed low, but still the risk of impacts from cold, including ice and snow is greater than normal.”

This weather is set to last the entire month with the Met Office stating that, “the chance of widespread severe cold is still deemed low, but still the risk of impacts from cold, including ice and snow is greater than normal.” According to weather forecast data viewer WXCharts, wintry weather is set to move in from the northwest on 14 January with up to 6 cm of snowfall per hour set to hit central and northern England and Wales. The weather forecast data viewer also predicts that there will be more heavy snow set for that coming week, covering most of south England.