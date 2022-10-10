It’s speculated that filming for the Peaky Blinders movie will start sometime in 2023

Peaky Blinders sixth season wrapped up in April, with fans bidding farewell to the Shelby Clan. However, it won’t be for long, with preparation for the Peaky Blinders movie currently underway.

Speaking in an interview with TodayFM, Cillian Murphy who plays Thomas “Tommy” Shelby gave fans an insight into the film’s progress.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Peaky Blinders movie and what Cillian Murphy has said.

Cillian Murphy has revealed the Peaky Blinders movie script is “close” to being complete (Pic: BBC/Caryn Mandabach Productions Ltd./Robert Viglasky)

Will there be a Peaky Blinders movie?

Fans of Peaky Blinders have been anxiously waiting for news about the upcoming movie after the TV finale aired in April. The film adaptation is expected to go into production in 2023, with show creator Steven Knight confirming the explosive script is underway.

Whilst speaking at the BFI London Film Festival Variety reported that Knight said: “the feature which will be set in and shot in Birmingham” adding: “And that will probably be the sort of the end of the road for Peaky Blinders as we know it.”

Will Cillian Murphy star in the Peaky Blinders movie?

Cillian Murphy, who is known for playing Peaky Blinder patriarch Tommy Shelby has loosely confirmed that he will feature in the upcoming movie. Speaking recently to Deadline, he said he could come back “if there’s more story to be told”. Murphy said: “So I think when the time comes, if there’s more story to be told, I’ll be there.”

What has Cillian Murphy said about the Peaky Blinders movie?

Murphy gave fans a much needed update on the Peaky Blinders movie during an interview on Today FM. When asked by radio hosts Dermot Whelan and Dave Moore if preparation for the film was underway, Murphy shared the script was “close” to being finished.

Adding: “I’ve still not read it (the script) but that’s the plan, the plan is to make a film and to continue the story but in the cinematic world rather than on the television.

“The television part of the story is finished. If there’s more stories to tell, I’m there I just haven’t read it yet but it’s close apparently.”

What will the Peaky Blinders movie be about?

The Peaky Blinders movie is expected to be set during World War II. Speaking to the Radio Times, Knight gave fans an exciting update on what to expcect from the upcoming film.

Knight said: “I’ve had this in mind for quite a while now, a story with the Peakys during the Second World War and I’ve picked up three true stories that I’m integrating into the film.

“True, sort of secret and unknown stories about the Second World War, and (I’ve) involved the Peakys in there.”

Who else will star in the Peaky Blinders movie?

Speaking in an interview with Metro, show creator Knight confirmed the film would feature Stephen Graham, who played Hayden Stagg in Peaky Blinders.

He explained: “I was writing a character, set in the Liverpool Docks and I knew, it could only be him.” Adding: “It’s been brilliant, and I want to keep him as part of it, going forward.”