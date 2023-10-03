Here’s how to watch the original Exorcist movie from 1973 in the UK

The Exorcist Believer will be coming to UK cinemas this week, and the latest instalment in The Exorcist franchise is expected to continue the story of one of film’s most horrifying movies.

Directed by William Friedkin - who died in August - and based on the novel by William Peter Blatty, it was first released 50 years ago in 1973. The Exorcist caused widespread horror amongst viewers after claims it caused audience members to supposedly faint, vomit and even have heart attacks.

Following its infamy, more films followed with The Exorcist II: the Heretic being launched in 1977, The Exorcist III in 1999 and two more movies in the early 2000s. Now there are two more films on the horizon with The Exorcist Believer dropping in cinemas this week and The Exorcist Deceiver set to come out in 2025.

So, where can you watch The Exorcist 1973? Here’s everything you need to know about how to stream the original movie and its sequels.

Where can I watch The Exorcist 1973?

The Exorcist movie is available to rent or buy from Amazon, Apple TV+, Sky Store, YouTube and more.

The original film was launched in 1973 and tells the story of the demonic possession of a young girl and her mother’s attempt to rescue her through an exorcism, with the help of two Catholic priests. The film sparked a frenzy when it was released with claims it caused audience members to collapse.

The Catholic Church called it “unsuitable for a wide audience”, with some areas in the UK opting to ban its showing. Home sales of The Exorcist were made illegal in the UK, and this restriction was not lifted until 1998, the 25th anniversary of the film’s release.

Is The Exorcist on Netflix?

The Exorcist is not available to watch on Netflix - the original movie from 1973 can not be viewed on the streaming platform.

How can I watch The Exorcist movies in order?

The Exorcist Believer is the sixth instalment in The Exorcist franchise. Following the original’s popularity in 1973 there have been a steady stream of spooky films focusing on the storyline. Whilst there are plenty of places to watch the first film, it is slightly harder to catch up on the sequels.

The Exorcist II: The Heretic

The second movie in the franchise was released in 1977 and is set four years after The Exorcist and follows Father Lamont (Richard Burton) as he investigates the death of Father Merrin (Max von Sydow), who died during the exorcism of a young girl. The movie was not received well and has a measly one star rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

For anyone brave enough to watch it, The Exorcist II: The Heretic is available to rent or buy from Amazon, Apple TV+, Sky Store, YouTube and more.

The Exorcist III

The third movie in the franchise was released in 1990 and follows Lieutenant William F. Kinderman who investigates a series of demonic murders in Georgetown. The movie was more well-received than The Exorcist II and has a three out of five star rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The Exorcist III is available to rent or buy from Apple TV+, Sky Store, and Microsoft.

Exorcist The Beginning

The fourth movie in the franchise was released in 2004 and follows Father Lankester Merrin, who whilst doing missionary work in Africa comes across a boy who is behaving strangely. The movie was not received well and only managed to receive one star out of five rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Exorcist The Beginning is not available to rent or stream in the UK.

Dominion Prequel to The Exorcist

The fifth movie in the franchise, Dominion Prequel to The Exorcist was released in 2005. Set before the original 1973 movie, it follows Father Lankester Merrin as he comes face to face with his first demon. The movie received a two and a half star rating out of five on Rotten Tomatoes.

Dominion Prequel to The Exorcist is not available to rent or stream in the UK.

The Exorcist was the highest grossing R rated movie in the US for more than 40 years

For anyone wanting to watch the films in order ahead of the Exorcist Believer being released in cinemas, here is the complete list of The Exorcist movies:

The Exorcist, 1973

The Exorcist II: The Heretic, 1977

The Exorcist III: 1990

Exorcist The Beginning, 2004

Dominion Prequel to The Exorcist, 2005

The Exorcist Believer, 2023

What is the release date for The Exorcist Believer?