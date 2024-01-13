Work on Top Gun 3 is reportedly already underway with Tom Cruise set to reprise his most iconic role

Top Gun 3 is reportedly in the works at Paramount, with Tom Cruise set to reprise his most famous role as Pete "Maverick" Mitchell.

It's been a busy time for Cruise who recently signed a deal with Warner Bros to both star and produce movies for the studio. The contract is non-exclusive, so it won't prevent Cruise from taking on roles with rival studios including Paramount.

So, will there be a Top Gun 3? Here's everything we know so far.

Will there a Top Gun 3?

According to the Hollywood Reporter, work on Top Gun 3 is already underway following the box office success of Top Gun: Maverick, with co-writer Ehren Kruger already working on the script and plans in the works to bring back director Joseph Kosinski, along with Cruise and his fellow co-stars Glen Powell and Miles Teller.

Top Gun: Maverick was a huge box office in 2022, earning $1.5 billion globally making it the most profitable of Cruise's career and it even received an Oscar nomination for Best Picture. The sequel brought the iconic franchise back to life more than three decades after Tony Scott’s 1986 Top Gun, which starred a fresh-faced Cruise and helped kick start his Hollywood career.

What is the release date for Top Gun 3?

Don't get too excited just yet, fans can expect to wait some time before Top Gun 3 becomes a reality. Cruise is currently working on the eighth Mission: Impossible movie which is set to be released in May 2025.

The idea of a third Top Gun is still just in the development stages, so there's no telling how long it could take before it makes the big screen. It took over three decades to sign off on the 1986 sequel, but following the success of Top Gun: Maverick, there is hope that the third edition in the franchise will happen sooner rather than later.

Where can I watch Top Gun: Maverick?