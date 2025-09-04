I have always been obsessed with Emily Brontë’s Wuthering Heights so I have always felt that any adaptation needs to adhere to the novel.

Yes, I know we are in 2025 and Emerald Fennell’s adaptation of Emily Brontë’s Wuthering Heights comes out on Valentine’s Day in 2026, but that doesn’t mean the novel published in 1847 has to be completely unrecognisable. Granted, I haven’t seen the film yet and only watched the trailer, but I already feel that Emerald Fennell is attempting to woo the modern audience with shock erotic scenes in the same way she did with Saltburn.

Let me start off by saying that I think Emerald Fennell’s Saltburn was a masterpiece, however, Wuthering Heights occupies a big piece of my heart and I don’t want the romance of Cathy and Heathcliff to be turned from a wild and unhinged love affair to something that wouldn’t be out of a place in a soft porn movie.

Unfortunately, it would seem that this might be the case as at the start of the trailer, imagery such as kneading bread and hands placed in egg yolks appear to be already preparing the viewer that this movie is all going to be about eroticism in every way possible.

I also cringed and believed I was not the only one when Jacob Elordi’s Heathcliff asks Margot Robbie’s Cathy if she wants him to stop as she heavily breathes in an over the top, almost forced theatrical way.

Wuthering Heights 2026 trailer: Emerald Fennell wants to push the boundaries but I remain unconvinced. Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie play Heathcliff and Cathy. Photos: Getty Images | Getty Images

For those of you who have read Wuthering Heights, will undoubtedly remember the scene where Cathy is talking to Nelly the housekeeper about Edgar Linton proposing to her and tells her that “I’ve no more business to marry Edgar Linton than I have to be in heaven; …It would degrade me to marry Heathcliff now; so he shall never know how I love him: and that, not because he’s handsome, Nelly, but because he’s more myself than I am. Whatever our souls are made of, his and mine are the same; and Linton’s is as different as a moonbeam from lightning, or frost from fire.”

This is one of the most memorable lines from the novel, “Whatever our souls are made of, his and mine are the same; and Linton’s is as different as a moonbeam from lightning, or frost from fire,” and this encapsulates the raw and pure passion between Cathy and Heathcliff.

What I am concerned about is that Emerald Fennell has taken this ‘raw and pure passion’ and turned it into eroticism for eroticism's sake in order to woo a modern day audience. It would seem that I am not the only one who has concerns about the Wuthering Heights 2026 film

One person took to X and wrote: “Wuthering Heights is about soul mates who wasted their lives. It is about regret and despair and a personality disordered couple that cannot pull it together.

“It is not a cheapy, steamy romance novel that you buy at the supermarket. The new film trailer is revolting.”

Another X user said: “Wuthering Heights trailer being even worse than I imagined.”

However, there were some more positive comments and another person said: “YOU KNOW WHAT. As a HARDCORE Wuthering Heights fan, I’m deciding (after watching the trailer) to give it a try.

“I feel like it’s a modern-ish period piece reimagining of the book, a la Sofia Coppola’s Marie Antoniette. (Also the aesthetics? IMMACULATE).”

So, the question is will I watch the new Wuthering Heights movie by Emerald Fennell?

Well, I think it’s important to not dismiss a film when you have just seen the trailer, so I will watch it. However, I have my grave reservations and I feel in all honesty that I don’t think I will be swayed by my original opinion. Watch this space…