Returning 90s classics headline a bumper month of new games

It’s another month of bumper video game releases as we near the end (already?!) of the usually stacked pre-Christmas release window.

2022 may not have been quite as overflowing with quality new releases as previous years, but November nevertheless serves up quite a few big hitters.

We’ve got returning legends in the form of Sonic and Pokémon, as well as the yearly appearance of the latest in the Football Manager franchise.

Here are (just some) of the best-looking games coming up in November 2022.

Football Manager 2023

PC, Mac, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, iOS, Android

Advertisement

What is it? Fans of the popular video game series that lets you micro-manage every aspect of a football team and (hopefully) reap the rewards on the pitch won’t have to wait too much longer for the release of the latest updated volume in the collection.

The game’s creators have said that FM23 will debut on “an unprecedented breadth of platforms and devices”. This includes, for the first time ever, PlayStation 5 and Apple Arcade.

Newly-licensed competitions like the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League will also feature in the game.

When can I play it? 8 November

(Images: SEGA/Sony/Nintendo)

Advertisement

Sonic Frontiers

PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

What is it? A brand new 3D entrant into the long-running franchise of Sonic games would usually come as welcome news, but fans are holding their breath for Sonic Frontiers.

Previous 3D platforming efforts in the series have been mixed at best, and early gameplay videos of the new title have failed to grab fans’ attention as much as the creators may have hoped.

That being said, this writer still thinks there’s a lot of promise here, with the game’s semi-open world already drawing comparisons to Nintendo’s Legend of Zelda masterpiece, Breath of the Wild.

It won’t be as good as that certified classic, but if Sonic Team gets this right, we could have one of 2022’s more pleasant gaming surprises.

Advertisement

When can I play it? 8 November

God of War Ragnarök

PS4, PS5

What is it? There’s a reason God of War Ragnarök is one of the most anticipated games of 2022, and it’ll undoubtedly live up to that anticipation, just like its predecessors.

Inspired by Norse mythology and set in ancient Scandinavia a few years after the previous game’s events, Ragnarök will once again star protagonist Kratos and his teenage son Atreus.

The game will cover Ragnarök, a mythical series of events that brings about the end of days and the deaths of several Norse gods, and will serve as the series’ finale for the Norse age.

Advertisement

When can I play it? 9 November

Somerville

PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

What is it? From the minds behind some of the finest indie adventures ever - Limbo and Inside - Somerville is shaping up to be another intriguing mystery that will no doubt have to be played to truly be understood.

Advertisement

Like Limbo and Inside, it’s a third-person adventure game with platform game-like aspects that is delivered without dialogue or narration, instead relying on the setting, scenery and animations to communicate the story.

As an alien invasion begins, the player takes control of the father of an ordinary family, and must guide them through numerous areas, some of which are guarded by alien monsters and machinery.

When can I play it? 15 November

The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me

PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Advertisement

What is it? The fourth and final instalment in Supermassive Games’ Dark Pictures anthology of interactive horror tales, The Devil in Me introduces new features like tool-based puzzles and new movement capabilities such as running, jumping and climbing.

The Devil in Me, like previous games in the series, offers a cast of five playable protagonists and a multilinear narrative driven by player choice.

Several decision-making situations in the game can substantially influence the plot’s trajectory (any of the five protagonists can die permanently thanks to your actions) and the relationships between the key characters.

When can I play it? 18 November

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Nintendo Switch

Advertisement

What is it? Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are the next mainline instalments in the long-running Pokémon series of games.

Fans will be especially excited about the news, as it’s been revealed that they will introduce a whole new “generation” of collectable pocket monsters to the series.Throughout the years, new games have introduced new characters to the roster, and there are now nearly 900 characters!

Alongside the promise of new monsters, the game sounds exciting in a number of other ways. “Trainers will once again embark on an epic journey of discovery and exploration,” said Tsunekazu Ishihara, president and CEO of The Pokémon Company, as the games were announced earlier this year .