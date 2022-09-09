The next edition of Sports Interactive and SEGA’s iconic series will be available later this year and will be available for the first time on PlayStation 5 and Apple Arcade.

Fans of the popular video game series ‘Football Manager’ won’t have to wait too much longer for the release of the latest updated volume in the collection.

Football Manager 2023, or FM23, will debut later this year and will also be made available on two new platforms for the first time ever.

There are several other new features, including the licensing of the UEFA Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League competitions.

Here is everything you need to know about when FM23 will be released, what new features the video game will have and what has been said about the latest edition of the popular series:

FM23 release date

The latest release in Sports Interactive and SEGA’s iconic series debuts on November 8, 2022.

Fans will be able to pre-purchase the game between now and its release and will also receive a 20% discount for doing so.

For more information and to details on how to pre-order FM23, visit the official Football Manager website.

What consoles and devices will FM23 be available on?

The game’s creators have said that FM23 will debut on “an unprecedented breadth of platforms and devices”.

This includes, for the first time ever, PlayStation 5 and Apple Arcade.

Formerly titled the Xbox edition, FM23 Console joins FM23 in being available on the Microsoft Store and Xbox Game Pass™ from Day One.

Football Manager 2023 Mobile (on iOS and Android) is preparing for another successful campaign, with feature information due to be unveiled in October ahead of its release on November 8.

Will FM Touch return for FM23?

Yes, after a year’s absence the popular Touch series returns to Apple devices through the Apple Arcade platform.

Gamers using an iPhone, iPad, Mac or Apple TV, Apple Arcade subscribers will be able to access FM23 Touch.

In addition to Apple Arcade, Football Manager 2023 Touch will also be available on Nintendo Switch.

What’s new in FM23?

For the first time in the history of the series, the depth and drama of the world’s leading football management simulation series arrives on PS - tailored to the Dualsense controller.

Newly-licensed competitions like the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League will feature.

The game’s creators say they will be unveiling new game features in the coming weeks across the Football Manager social media channels, the Football Manager website and FMFC and Football Manager members’ hub.

Fans purchasing physical copies of FM23 will notice that this year’s edition does not include a disc. Instead, every pack contains a unique code that, once redeemed, enables play via Steam, Epic Games or the Microsoft Store.

What have creators said about FM23?

Miles Jacobson, Sports Interactive’s Studio Director, said: “FM23 marks another significant step forward for the Football Manager series as we debut on two new platforms.

“Fans have been calling for us to produce a PlayStation title for a number of years, so I’m excited for those players to now get the chance to experience the closest thing to being a real football manager.

“Our decision to not release a Touch game on iOS or Android in 2021 was a difficult one to take and a disappointing one for some of our fans.