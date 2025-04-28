Donkey Kong Bananza: Release Date, Price, Nintendo Switch 2, Digital and more

Donkey Kong Bananza Nintendo Switch 2 Poster | Nintendo

Here is everything you need to know about Donkey Kong Bananza on Nintendo Switch 2

Donkey Kong is back in a smashing new adventure with Donkey Kong Bananza, the first fully 3D Donkey Kong platformer since 1999’s Donkey Kong 64. Exclusively launching on the Nintendo Switch 2, this game promises explosive action, destructible environments, and a fresh cast of characters. Here’s everything you need to know.​

Donkey Kong Bananza Release Date

Donkey Kong Bananza is set to release on July 17th 2025, just over a month after the Nintendo Switch 2 hits shelves on June 5th 2025. Pre-orders are currently open at major retailers, including Nintendo’s official UK store .​

Donkey Kong Bananza Price

The game is priced at £66.99 for the physical and £58.99 for the digital edition. This aligns with Nintendo’s pricing for other first-party Switch 2 titles.

Donkey Kong Bananza Characters

The game introduces a vibrant cast:​

The iconic ape returns, wielding his signature strength to smash through obstacles.​ Odd Rock: A mysterious, purple, anthropomorphic stone that guides Donkey Kong on his quest.​

A mysterious, purple, anthropomorphic stone that guides Donkey Kong on his quest.​ Cranky Kong: The elder statesman of the Kong family, offering wisdom and riding into the Underground World atop Rambi.​

The elder statesman of the Kong family, offering wisdom and riding into the Underground World atop Rambi.​ Rambi: The trusty rhinoceros companion, aiding in traversing challenging terrains.​

The trusty rhinoceros companion, aiding in traversing challenging terrains.​ Prospector and Salvager Monkeys: Groups of monkeys assisting in the underground expedition.​

Groups of monkeys assisting in the underground expedition.​ VoidCo: The antagonistic group of villainous apes responsible for stealing the golden bananas.​

Speculation surrounds a young female character resembling Pauline, possibly introducing new lore opportunities to the Donkey Kong universe.

Donkey Kong Bananza Nintendo Switch 2

Designed exclusively for the Nintendo Switch 2, Donkey Kong Bananza leverages the console's enhanced capabilities. The game features expansive, destructible environments, allowing players to break through terrain to uncover secrets and create new paths. This level of interaction showcases the technical advancements of the Switch 2.

Is Donkey Kong Bananza coming to Nintendo Switch 1?

No, Donkey Kong Bananza is a Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive and will not be available on the original Switch. This exclusivity allows the game to fully utilise the new hardware's features, delivering an experience that is not possible on the previous generation.