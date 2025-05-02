Duskbloods: Potential Release Date, Trailer, Rumoured Price, Leaks and more

Duskbloods Nintendo Switch 2 poster | Nintendo

Here is everything you need to know about Duskbloods on Nintendo Switch 2

FromSoftware, the acclaimed developer behind Dark Souls and Elden Ring, is set to release a new title, The Duskbloods, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch 2. This upcoming game promises a unique blend of gothic aesthetics and multiplayer gameplay.​

Duskbloods Potential Release Date

The Duskbloods is scheduled for release in 2026, aligning with the Nintendo Switch 2's launch timeline. While an exact date hasn't been confirmed, it's anticipated to be available before March 2026.

Duskbloods Trailer

The reveal trailer for The Duskbloods debuted during the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct in April 2025. The trailer showcases a dark, gothic world filled with vampire-like characters, intense combat, and steampunk elements. It also hints at the game's PvPvE mechanics, where players face both human and AI-controlled adversaries.

Duskbloods Rumoured Price

While Nintendo hasn't officially announced the price for The Duskbloods, discussions suggest a base price of $60, with deluxe editions potentially reaching up to $80. This pricing aligns with the trend of increasing game prices on the Nintendo Switch 2 platform.

Duskbloods Leaks

Leaks and discussions around The Duskbloods have revealed several intriguing details:

Gameplay Mechanics: The game features PvPvE gameplay supporting up to eight players. Players can choose from over a dozen characters, each with unique abilities and weapons.

Customisation: While full character customisation isn't available, players can modify aspects like abilities, appearance, and roles through a system called "blood customization."

Roles and Objectives: Players can assume roles such as "Destined Rivals" or "Destined Companions," adding depth to the gameplay and influencing match objectives.

Aesthetic and Setting: The game's setting draws inspiration from gothic and Victorian themes, with steampunk elements and vampiric lore, reminiscent of Bloodborne.

The Duskbloods is shaping up to be a distinctive addition to FromSoftware's portfolio, offering a fresh take on multiplayer action RPGs.