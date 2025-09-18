EAFC 26 is here - and gamers are already building their starting squads for Ultimate Team.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following the launch of the web app yesterday (September 17), the race is on to get trading, complete some squad building challenges (SBCs) and build a team for the launch of the game.

The start of the game always sees a myriad of teams taking to the virtual pitch - YouTubers like Danny Aarons and Bateson will roll out a team with icons, Kylian Mbappe et al - while those who struggle with trading (or get unlucky with their first few packs) will be hoping the likes of Simon Adingra and Thierno Barry can carry them through the first few days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bayern Munich's Jamal Musiala is one of the highest rated players in EAFC 26. | EA Sports

Ultimate Team’s key to squad building is chemistry; players from the same leagues and nations will play better together, while footballers who have never heard of one another will struggle to link-up with one another.

We have built a handful of starter teams to help players with just about any budget - from 10k all the way up to an eye-watering 100k.

10,000 coins

An EAFC 26 concept squad for 10,000 coins. | Futbin

The Premier League tax might have some pricey players at the top end of the field (Erling Haaland is more than 600,000 coins at the time of publication), but there are some bargain signings further down the pecking order.

Ollie Watkins leads the line for our team here, but if you want a bit more pace you could pick up Newcastle’s new signing, Yoane Wissa, for a similar price.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We’ve gone cheap at the back with the likes of Dubravka and Esteve, so you’d likely concede quite a few goals with this team - but hopefully the attacking line can offset the difference.

Once you’ve got a few more coins under your belt, you can upgrade your defence with a team like the one below.

30,000 coins

An EAFC 26 concept squad for 30,000 coins. | Futbin

For our 30k team we have moved over to Serie A, where the budget-friendly defenders are far more dependable.

We’ve got a much more versatile front three here too, with Leon Bailey, Moise Kean and David Neres all capable of carrying a match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Serie A stalwart Hakan Calhanoglu is the glue of this team, spreading passes to the attackers and arguably the best set-piece taker for his price.

The main problem with this team is a lack of pace, which could hurt you on the counter-attack.

50,000 coins

An EAFC 26 concept squad for 50,000 coins. | Futbin

For 50k coins you can go out and buy most of the top players from the Bundesliga - save for the big two stars in Harry Kane and Jamal Musiala.

Everyone else is on the table, including Borussia Dortmund’s talismanic striker Serhou Guirassy and Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leon Goretzka looks like a jack-of-all-trades in midfield, with pacey centre-backs who can cover up any mistakes you make in possession.

It’s a team that can comfortably get you through the first couple of weeks in the Division Rivals, but eventually you’ll want a squad that’s more competitive in terms of the game’s meta.

With a team like this, you would be more than ready for the upper echelons of Division Rivals, and could make a good dent into the fearsome Weekend League.