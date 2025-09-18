EAFC 26: Best Ultimate Team starter squads for 10k, 30k and 50k coins as early access begins
Following the launch of the web app yesterday (September 17), the race is on to get trading, complete some squad building challenges (SBCs) and build a team for the launch of the game.
The start of the game always sees a myriad of teams taking to the virtual pitch - YouTubers like Danny Aarons and Bateson will roll out a team with icons, Kylian Mbappe et al - while those who struggle with trading (or get unlucky with their first few packs) will be hoping the likes of Simon Adingra and Thierno Barry can carry them through the first few days.
Ultimate Team’s key to squad building is chemistry; players from the same leagues and nations will play better together, while footballers who have never heard of one another will struggle to link-up with one another.
We have built a handful of starter teams to help players with just about any budget - from 10k all the way up to an eye-watering 100k.
10,000 coins
The Premier League tax might have some pricey players at the top end of the field (Erling Haaland is more than 600,000 coins at the time of publication), but there are some bargain signings further down the pecking order.
Ollie Watkins leads the line for our team here, but if you want a bit more pace you could pick up Newcastle’s new signing, Yoane Wissa, for a similar price.
We’ve gone cheap at the back with the likes of Dubravka and Esteve, so you’d likely concede quite a few goals with this team - but hopefully the attacking line can offset the difference.
Once you’ve got a few more coins under your belt, you can upgrade your defence with a team like the one below.
30,000 coins
For our 30k team we have moved over to Serie A, where the budget-friendly defenders are far more dependable.
We’ve got a much more versatile front three here too, with Leon Bailey, Moise Kean and David Neres all capable of carrying a match.
Serie A stalwart Hakan Calhanoglu is the glue of this team, spreading passes to the attackers and arguably the best set-piece taker for his price.
The main problem with this team is a lack of pace, which could hurt you on the counter-attack.
50,000 coins
For 50k coins you can go out and buy most of the top players from the Bundesliga - save for the big two stars in Harry Kane and Jamal Musiala.
Everyone else is on the table, including Borussia Dortmund’s talismanic striker Serhou Guirassy and Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise.
Leon Goretzka looks like a jack-of-all-trades in midfield, with pacey centre-backs who can cover up any mistakes you make in possession.
It’s a team that can comfortably get you through the first couple of weeks in the Division Rivals, but eventually you’ll want a squad that’s more competitive in terms of the game’s meta.
With a team like this, you would be more than ready for the upper echelons of Division Rivals, and could make a good dent into the fearsome Weekend League.