A recent study revealed that half of female gamers in Britain have experienced abuse or harassment while playing online - with one in ten left feeling suicidal

“It usually starts as soon as I enter a gaming lobby. The name-calling, the harassment, the abuse. I’ve been called a “b*tch, a sl*t, and a wh*re. Sometimes, they use the n-word.”

Those are the words of Stephanie Ijoma, a leading face within the UK gaming community. She started gaming when she was just four years old - beginning with the childhood games we all remember on Nintendo - and it has been a passion of hers ever since, especially as she moved into the more competitive scene.

But things haven’t been easy. Gaming, as Ms Ijoma explains, is still a “predominantly white and male” space. “As a Black woman, I’m viewed as the lowest of the low and receive constant sexist and racist comments,” she told NationalWorld.

These comments are often sexual, and tend to become more severe when Ms Ijoma beats someone in a game. She also finds the abuse is worse in the more competitive, violence-based games - such as Call of Duty.

There are some men who still can’t wrap their heads around the idea of women being on an even playing field. Stephanie Ijoma

Frighteningly, the harassment isn’t only confined to the online world. In addition to being an adept gamer, Ms Ijoma is also a well-known face within the community as she is the founder of NNESAGA - a leading and award-winning UK gaming and media organisation which focuses on championing diversity, inclusion and representation.

“Our mission is to create safe spaces for women and minorities in gaming,” Ms Ijoma explains.

But her prominence in the field means that harassers are able to track her down. She’s received threats, people have tried to find out where she lives, her business accounts have been hacked, and she’s even been stalked before.

Gamer Stephanie Ijoma has launched a new campaign with Sky Broadband that raises awareness of the abuse women gamers face when playing online. Credit: Michael Beckie/PA Wire

“There are some men who still can’t wrap their heads around the idea of women being on an even playing field,” Ms Ijoma said. “They’re not used to the idea of sharing these kinds of spaces. So it becomes a boys’ club - and this kind of behaviour goes unchecked.”

She’s aware that the aim of some of these people is to “make [her] feel like [she] should stop” gaming. “But it only pushes me to want to make more inclusive spaces,” Ms Ijoma insisted. “We can’t let women feel they aren’t allowed to enjoy their hobbies and passions.”

The results of this research are shocking and should alarm the online gaming community Amber Pine

Her comments come just after a study by Sky Broadband revealed that half (49%) of female gamers in Britain have experienced abuse or harassment while playing online - a number which rises to 75% amongst those aged 18 to 24.

The report also discovered that 40% of women have felt their safety is threatened by the abuse they have experienced on gaming platforms, while more than a quarter (27%) are worried that they will be attacked in real life.

More than half (52%) of the 4,000 gamers interviewed also voiced concerns about the impacts the harassment has had on their mental health. Twenty-five per cent said the comments they receive online have made them feel depressed, and 11% said they have felt suicidal.

Following the study, Ms Ijoma has been working with Sky Broadband and Guild Esports on their campaign #NoRoomForAbuse, which aims to raise awareness of the harassment and abuse women face in gaming - and encourage other gamers to become allies and report this type of behaviour.

Stephanie Ijoma, founder of NNESAGA - a leading and award-winning UK organisation which focuses on championing diversity, inclusion, and representation within gaming. Credit: Michael Beckie/PA Wire

To kick off the campaign, Sky Broadband invited male gamers down to a simulator experience which recreated what it was like to be a woman in the field. While they were playing, the men were bombarded with messages and comments such as “stop playing a man’s game little girl” or “someone kill this wh*re”, which many reported to be “eye-opening”.

“This kind of experience is important for creating allyship,” Ms Ijoma said, “as unfortunately we live in a world where people often don’t listen unless a man is talking.”

Looking to the future of gaming, Ms Ijoma’s organisation NNESAGA is also collaborating with Sky Broadband and Guild Esports to help create more safe spaces for women gamers and their allies - and with various game creators to educate them on “what is right and not right” in these spaces, and on what happens when games are “not safeguarded properly”.

'Deeply concerning, though not surprising'

Commenting on the research, Amber Pine, managing director of broadband and connectivity at Sky Broadband, said: “The results of this research are shocking and should alarm the online gaming community.

“It is completely unacceptable for this type of sexist abuse to be so prevalent. We are determined to improve the experience for women in gaming. We’re calling on players to become allies, and stand with us to make clear there is no room for abuse in gaming.”

Meanwhile, Jasmine Skee, CEO of Guild Esports, added: “The findings of this research are deeply concerning, though not surprising. In order to create an equitable gaming environment, it is imperative that members and leaders of the industry come together to eliminate harmful behaviours towards women gamers.