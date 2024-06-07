Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Customers are being ‘strongly urged’ to redeem reward points prior to the closure date.

UK retailer Game is shutting down its long-running reward points scheme next month, giving customers a limited window to claim any remaining credit.

Game, which only recently announced plans to halt the sale of pre-owned games, has revealed it will end its rewards program in July.

The UK high street chain said that the reward scheme, including its elite membership tier, will stop on Wednesday 31 July. After this, customers won't be able to use Game reward or elite points either in-store or online.

Customers can continue to earn rewards on purchases up until 11.59pm on Monday 15 July. After this deadline, any games or accessories bought won't earn points, and customers will then have a two-week window to use their remaining reward points before they're deleted.

“We would strongly urge you to redeem your GAME reward points prior to the closure date on purchases in GAME stores or online to avoid disappointment,” Game has said.

“After the closure date the GAME reward points will be reset to zero and the GAME reward account will be closed, you will no longer be able to access it and you will no longer be able to redeem your GAME reward points.”

According to the terms and conditions, the minimum amount of points needed for redemption against a purchase is 400 - equivalent to £1 off. Points below this value cannot be exchanged for cash or purchases.

Elite subscribers, who enjoy special promotions and giveaways, will be eligible for a refund on any outstanding paid membership months. Further details are available on the FAQ page.

Game stores located within Sports Direct shops are already no longer accepting Game reward points as payment, so customers will need to visit the remaining few stores on the high street or shop online to redeem their points.

Game has faced significant challenges in recent years as it grapples with adapting to shifting retail trends in the gaming industry. The rise of digital-only games has dealt a heavy blow to physical game stores, impacting Game's operations significantly.

Many gamers now prefer the convenience of purchasing and downloading games directly to their consoles or PCs, bypassing the need to visit physical stores altogether.

Online marketplaces like Amazon and digital storefronts such as Steam also offer a vast selection of games with competitive pricing. Cex remains as one of the few major chains still selling physical games - although these are exclusively pre-owned copies.

In April, Game employees were told to anticipate job cuts as the company transitioned most of its workforce to zero-hours contracts. Staff members affected by job cuts were told they would receive individual communication via telephone or email.