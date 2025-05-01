Metroid Prime 4 Beyond poster | Nintendo

Here is everything you need to know about Metroid Prime 4 Beyond

After years of anticipation, Metroid Prime 4: Beyond is finally on the horizon. Nintendo has confirmed that the game will launch in 2025 for both the Nintendo Switch and the upcoming Switch 2 consoles. This dual-platform release ensures that fans across both generations can experience Samus Aran's latest adventure.

Metroid Prime 4 Beyond Potential Release Date

While Nintendo has not specified an exact release date, Metroid Prime 4: Beyond is slated for a 2025 release. Given the Switch 2's scheduled launch on June 5th 2025, it's plausible that Metroid Prime 4: Beyond will release in the latter half of the year, potentially aligning with the holiday season.

Metroid Prime 4 Beyond Trailer

The official announcement trailer for Metroid Prime 4: Beyond was unveiled during the Nintendo Direct on 18 June 2024. The trailer showcased Samus exploring the lush, alien world of Planet Viewros, utilizing new psychic abilities to navigate and combat foes. A subsequent trailer released on March 27th 2025 provided further insights into the game's mechanics and environments.

Metroid Prime 4 Beyond Rumoured Price

Nintendo has not officially announced the pricing for Metroid Prime 4: Beyond. However, it's anticipated that the game will follow standard pricing models, with the Nintendo Switch version priced at $59.99 and the enhanced Switch 2 edition potentially at $69.99. This aligns with recent trends in game pricing across platforms.​

Metroid Prime 4 Beyond Leaks

In the lead-up to its release, Metroid Prime 4: Beyond has been the subject of various leaks and rumours. Notably, a leaker suggested that the game might not feature prominently in upcoming Nintendo Direct presentations, sparking discussions about its development progress. Additionally, there has been speculation about the game's narrative, with theories suggesting that the antagonist Sylux is attempting to clone Metroids, leading to the creation of creatures known as Mochtroids.