Legends could be a must-play for any Minecraft fan looking for a new challenge

Minecraft Legends offers a fresh take on the Minecraft universe, providing players with an immersive and engaging strategy game that combines action and tactics in a unique way.

It was developed by Minecraft creators Mojang Studios, who collaborated with Blackbird Interactive - a team of developers who founded the company after leaving Relic Entertainment, a studio most recognised for its work on the Homeworld series of real-time strategy games - to develop the game.

It comes out this month, and is one of the more anticipated titles that April 2023 has to offer. Here is everything you need to know about it.

What is Minecraft Legends?

Minecraft Legends offers a unique take on the Minecraft universe, taking players on an exciting adventure within a world familiar yet distinct from the sandbox game.

While it is set in the same world as the original game, it features a different gameplay experience, allowing players to engage in strategic battles against hordes of piglins invading the Overworld.

One of the notable features of Minecraft Legends is the shift from first-person to third-person perspective, giving players a better view of their surroundings and enhancing their tactical skills in battles.

Overall, the gameplay mechanics in Minecraft Legends are also more action-oriented, with players engaging in fast-paced combat against enemies while strategizing on how to defend their territory.

(Image: Xbox Game Studios)

The game features a single-player campaign mode that takes players through a series of increasingly challenging levels, allowing them to unlock new abilities, weapons, and items.

In addition, Minecraft Legends also offers cooperative and competitive multiplayer modes, allowing players to join forces with friends to defend their world or battle against each other to see who reigns supreme.

When can I play Minecraft Legends?

The scheduled release date for Minecraft Legends is Tuesday 18 April 2023.

Minecraft Legends was announced during the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase in 2022, and will be available on Microsoft’s Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S consoles.

Following that event, a trailer was released on the official Minecraft YouTube channel confirming that the game would be available on additional platforms - Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC.

Where is the best place to pre-order Minecraft Legends?

Minecraft Legends can be pre-ordered from Game.co.uk, where the deluxe edition of the game is available for £44.99 (£39.99 on Nintendo Switch.

Simply click on the relevant link below to be taken to the platform of your choice:

For PC players, the game can be purchased through Minecraft Legends’ Steam page .

Note: Xbox’s ‘Smart Delivery’ feature means there is just one ‘Xbox’ version of the game to look out for if you’re looking to buy it physically - the game will automatically detect whether you’re using a current or last-gen Xbox console.

But PlayStation players will need to make sure they buy the correct physical version of Minecraft Legends, and since there is no Smart Delivery feature there, if you one day wish to upgrade the PS4 version to its PS5 counterpart, you may need to buy the game all over again!

Is Minecraft Legends coming to Game Pass?

Xbox owners are already benefitting from Minecraft Legends’ Smart Delivery implementation, but subscribers to the Xbox Game Pass service - which offers unlimited access to a library of over 100 games - will also be able to play the game from its date of release at no added cost on top of their subscription fees.

