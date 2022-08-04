MultiVersus features characters from Batman, Adventure Time and Game of Thrones

Welcome to the MultiVersus.

WB Games brand new fightning game lets you end age old questions like: who wins in a fight - Superman or Shaggy?

Or can LeBron get one up on the Iron Giant.

It has been out for over a week now in the United States and the rest of the world, and if you are feeling the urge to try it out, here is all you need to know:

What characters are in MultiVersus?

The following characters are currently included in MultiVersus:

LeBron

The Iron Giant

Taz

Velma

Arya Stark

Batman

Bugs Bunny

Finn the Human

Garnet

Harley Quinn

Jake the Dog

Reindog

Shaggy

Steven Universe

Superman

Tom and Jerry

Wonder Woman

Rick and Morty are coming soon - with season 1 of MultiVersus.

Tier List

Since the release of MultiVersus last week, fans have been debating online which characters are the best to play as.

A number of websites have pulled together tiered rankings of characters.

From S tier as the highest - meaning best to play as - down to B tier.

Among the consensus best characters are Bugs Bunny, Finn the Human and Velma.

Here are the tier lists from Rock Paper Shotgun, IGN and Windows Central.

Is Walter White in MultiVersus?

It has been a popular fan request for Walter White, from Breaking Bad, to be added as a playable character in MultiVersus.

However as Breaking Bad is not owned by Warner Bros., it is unlikely he will be featured in the game.

A PC mod has allowed some players to experience that hypothetical situtation.

What platforms is it available on?

MultiVersus is available on:

PS4

PS5

Xbox Series X/S

Xbox One

PC Digital Download

Epic Games

A WB Games Account is required to play.

Can you get the game on Switch?

It is not currently available on Nintendo Switch.

How much does it cost?

MultiVersus is in open beta currently and can be downloaded for free.

Founders packs can be purchased for extra - coming in three

What is included in founder’s packs?

There are three types:

Founder’s pack - £32.99 - 15 character tickets, one banner, 300 Gleamium

Deluxe Founder’s pack - £49.99 - 20 Character Tickets, 1 Banner (Rare), 1 Premium Battle Pass, 1 Banner (Epic), 1 Ring Out Effect (Epic), 1,000 Gleamium

Premium Founder’s pack - £79.99 - 30 Character Tickets, 1 Banner (Rare), 3 Premium Battle Passes, 2 Banners (Epic & Legendary), 2 Ring Out Effects (Epic & Legendary), 1 Unique Nameplate, 2,500 Gleamium

Will there be a season/ battle pass?

Season passes will be part of MultiVersus.

There is a pre-season battle pass currently available - and a season pass will become available later.

On Twitter, the game’s official account said: “A big thank you to everyone playing MultiVersus. It’s exciting to see so many players enjoying the game and the launch of the Open Beta is just the beginning.

“We want to let everyone know that we are delaying the start of Season 1 & the release of Morty to a later date. We know this might be disappointing for some and want to assure our Community that we are dedicated to delivering new and exciting content that delights players.

“We’ll let you know the timing as soon as we can. We appreciate your patience & enthusiasm and look forward to unveiling Season 1 very soon!”