Nintendo Switch 2 will arrive on June 5.

Here is everything you need to know about the cheapest Nintendo Switch 2 deals and bundles right now

The Nintendo Switch 2 is poised to be one of the most anticipated gaming console releases of the year. With a global launch scheduled for June 5th 2025, UK gamers are keen to secure the best deals available. Here's everything you need to know about the current pricing and how to get your hands on the console.

Cheapest Nintendo Switch 2 Bundles and Where to Buy

Here is a full overview of the best Bundle deals for the Nintendo Switch 2 right now:

Please note that due to demand these sites may not be offering pre-orders at this time.

Cheapest Nintendo Switch 2 Price Right Now

The standard Nintendo Switch 2 is priced at £395.99 in the UK. For those interested in a bundle, the Mario Kart World Bundle which includes a digital copy of the game, currently retails at £429.99. This bundle offers a cost-effective way to dive into the latest Mario Kart experience without purchasing the game separately. Here is where it is available right now:

Where to Buy the Nintendo Switch 2

Pre-orders for the Nintendo Switch 2 have been in high demand, with many retailers experiencing rapid sell-outs. However, several options are available for UK customers:

Nintendo Official Store: Offers both the standard console and the Mario Kart World Bundle. Pre-orders may require a Nintendo Switch Online subscription and a minimum of 50 hours of gameplay.

Currys: Provides detailed information on pricing and specifications, with options to pre-order the console and bundles.

Amazon UK: While initial pre-orders sold out quickly, it's advisable to monitor the site for restocks as the launch date approaches.

Game: Known for stocking gaming consoles and decent bundle offers; checking in-store and online for availability is recommended.

Key Features of the Nintendo Switch 2

The Nintendo Switch 2 boasts several enhancements over its predecessor:

Display: A larger 7.9-inch HDR LCD screen with 1080p resolution and up to 120fps refresh rate.

Performance: Powered by a custom Nvidia Tegra T239 chip, offering improved graphics and processing capabilities.

Storage: Comes with 256GB of internal storage, expandable via microSD.

Controllers: New magnetic Joy-Con controllers with enhanced motion functionality and a sturdier kickstand.

Features: Includes GameChat for voice and video communication, and GameShare for multiplayer gaming with a single game copy.

Tips for Securing the Best Deal for the Nintendo Switch 2

Stay Informed: Sign up for newsletters from major retailers to receive updates on restocks and special offers.

Consider Bundles: Bundles often provide better value, especially when they include popular games like Mario Kart World.

Check Multiple Retailers: Availability can vary, so it's worth checking several retailers regularly.

Be Prepared: Have your payment details ready and accounts set up in advance to expedite the checkout process during restocks.