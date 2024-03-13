Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Video game adaptations on the screen; we’ve seen some moments of greatness in terms of adaptations (“The Last of Us,” “The Super Mario Bros. Movie”) and some absolute stinkers of adaptations (“Super Mario Bros,” most Uwe Boll video game adaptations), but the latest adaptation is almost as curious as that of Liam Neeson and Rihanna adaptation of “Battleship.”

“Pac-Man,” the pop culture phenomenon that led to songs and merchandise based on the little yellow Namco character, is the latest roll of the dice movie studios are banking on becoming a success much akin to “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” with Lightbeam Entertainment and Wayfarer Studios confirming Christopher Yost as the writer of the upcoming film.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yost has made a name for himself in the field of animated series and films, having worked on titles such as including "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" and "The Batman." Yost served as the story editor and head writer for the "Fantastic Four" animated series on Cartoon Network in 2006, as well as "Iron Man: Armored Adventures."

Yost's collaboration with Marvel continued as he became the head writer of "The Avengers: Earth's Mightiest Heroes," a highly acclaimed animated series that aired on Disney XD from 2010 to 2012. He also contributed to Lucasfilm's "Star Wars: Rebels" on Disney XD, showcasing his versatility in storytelling across different franchises.