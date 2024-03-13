Pac-Man | “The Mandalorian” and “Thor” screenwriter Christopher Yost to pen the script for Pac-Man movie
Video game adaptations on the screen; we’ve seen some moments of greatness in terms of adaptations (“The Last of Us,” “The Super Mario Bros. Movie”) and some absolute stinkers of adaptations (“Super Mario Bros,” most Uwe Boll video game adaptations), but the latest adaptation is almost as curious as that of Liam Neeson and Rihanna adaptation of “Battleship.”
“Pac-Man,” the pop culture phenomenon that led to songs and merchandise based on the little yellow Namco character, is the latest roll of the dice movie studios are banking on becoming a success much akin to “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” with Lightbeam Entertainment and Wayfarer Studios confirming Christopher Yost as the writer of the upcoming film.
Yost has made a name for himself in the field of animated series and films, having worked on titles such as including "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" and "The Batman." Yost served as the story editor and head writer for the "Fantastic Four" animated series on Cartoon Network in 2006, as well as "Iron Man: Armored Adventures."
Yost's collaboration with Marvel continued as he became the head writer of "The Avengers: Earth's Mightiest Heroes," a highly acclaimed animated series that aired on Disney XD from 2010 to 2012. He also contributed to Lucasfilm's "Star Wars: Rebels" on Disney XD, showcasing his versatility in storytelling across different franchises.
Yost participated in the Marvel Feature Film Writers Program from 2010 to 2012. He contributed to the script of "Thor: The Dark World" (2013), solidifying his presence in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Following this success, Yost wrote the screenplay for Mattel's film "Max Steel" before returning to Marvel to work on "Thor: Ragnarok." But the less said about his “Cowboy Bebop” adaptation for Netflix, the better probably.
