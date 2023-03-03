The outages meant gamers were unable to access many of PlayStation’s critical online features

In terms of an official statement on the subject, the PSN status page confirmed that there were problems with Account Management, Gaming, Social, and the PlayStation Store. Here is everything you need to know about it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What is the problem?

(Photo: KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/AFP via Getty Images)

[Update}: As of 8.55am GMT, the PSN status page confirms that all PSN services appear to be operating normally. We’ll update this article as and when more information is available.

Aside from confirming that there are issues with the PSN network, the PSN status page and PlayStation’s social media channels did not give any indication of what may be to blame for the widespread outages.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Issues with the online networks that hold console experiences together, like PlayStation’s PSN or MIcrosoft’s Xbox Live, can cause great consternation among the gamers that use them, often barring them from playing certain games and access critical online features until they are resolved.

“You might have difficulty launching games, apps or network features,” said the PSN status page at one point, adding: “We’re working to resolve the issue as soon as possible.”

The issue was eventually narrowed down to a “networking configuration issue”, though it’s unsure whether a similar problem is to blame for PSN’s current struggles.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will it be fixed?

Sometimes, these issues are fixed relatively quickly, but past outages have been known to roll on for hours at a time. Until we have more information on the reasons behind the downtime, it’s hard to say how long PlayStation users will be in the dark.

As of 8.55am GMT, the PSN status page confirms that all PSN services appear to be operating normally. We’ll update this article as and when more information is available.