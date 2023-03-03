PlayStation’s online PSN service appeared to be experiencing issues in some areas this morning, with affected gamers turning to Twitter and other online discussion forums to voice their concerns.
In terms of an official statement on the subject, the PSN status page confirmed that there were problems with Account Management, Gaming, Social, and the PlayStation Store. Here is everything you need to know about it.
Advertisement
Advertisement
What is the problem?
[Update}: As of 8.55am GMT, the PSN status page confirms that all PSN services appear to be operating normally. We’ll update this article as and when more information is available.
Aside from confirming that there are issues with the PSN network, the PSN status page and PlayStation’s social media channels did not give any indication of what may be to blame for the widespread outages.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Issues with the online networks that hold console experiences together, like PlayStation’s PSN or MIcrosoft’s Xbox Live, can cause great consternation among the gamers that use them, often barring them from playing certain games and access critical online features until they are resolved.
“You might have difficulty launching games, apps or network features,” said the PSN status page at one point, adding: “We’re working to resolve the issue as soon as possible.”
In January, Xbox Live suffered similar outages, as more widespread issues brought down a wide range of Microsoft-run online services, including Outlook at Teams. Users in Manchester, London, Birmingham, Norwich, Oxford, Brighton, and Cardiff, among other places, reported issues.
The issue was eventually narrowed down to a “networking configuration issue”, though it’s unsure whether a similar problem is to blame for PSN’s current struggles.
Advertisement
Advertisement
When will it be fixed?
Sometimes, these issues are fixed relatively quickly, but past outages have been known to roll on for hours at a time. Until we have more information on the reasons behind the downtime, it’s hard to say how long PlayStation users will be in the dark.
As of 8.55am GMT, the PSN status page confirms that all PSN services appear to be operating normally. We’ll update this article as and when more information is available.
The issues came as a blow to gaming fans hoping to fire up the latest releases. Today (3 March), sees the release of the anticipated Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, an action-RPG in which you play as a nameless soldier who must fight against monsters and demons in a dark fantasy version of China’s chaotic Three Kingdoms period between 220 to 280 AD.