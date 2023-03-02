Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty takes place in a real historical period often overlooked by the Western world

If you’ve ever wanted to take on the duties of an ancient Chinese warrior, protecting the lands from mystical beasts and foes at a time of historical upheaval, this month sees your chance.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is an action-RPG in which you play as a nameless soldier who must fight against monsters and demons in a dark fantasy version of China’s chaotic Three Kingdoms period between 220 to 280 AD.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty looks to be an intriguing take on a historical period largely overlooked in the Western world, fusing elegant blade combat with mystical fantasy elements. A cult classic in the making? Here is everything you need to know about it.

What is Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty?

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is the latest game from Japan’s Team Ninja - best known for the Ninja Gaiden action-adventure game series. Fallen Dynasty is similarly focused on tight, precise combat systems, which players will need to master to overcome the game’s trickier foes.

That combat is modelled around ancient traditional sword practitioners of the Chinese martial arts, who could gracefully change pace as they shifted between offensive and defensive manoeuvres, and you’ll also be able to unleash “spirit attacks”, allowing you to use special combat moves or cast elemental spells.

Like Team Ninja’s recent Nioh games - Wo Long is also being led by Team Ninja president Fumihiko Yasuda, who directed Nioh as well as its 2020 follow-up - the game is largely linear, but there is a slightly increased focus on exploration this time around.

This is perhaps most clearly evidenced by Wo Long’s inclusion of a jump button, which further facilitates exploration and combat. In the game's cooperative multiplayer mode, players can call on a friend to aid them in battle.

When can I play it?

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is released on Friday 3 March 2023. It will be available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

Where is the best place to buy it?

Physical versions of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty can be ordered through Game.co.uk. We’ve included links to each platform below - as well as a link to the PC version’s Steam page:

Xbox’s ‘Smart Delivery’ feature means there is just one ‘Xbox’ version of the game to look out for if you’re looking to buy it physically. Your console will automatically detect whether you’re using a current or last-gen Xbox console, and players on the newer Xbox Series X/S machines will be able to experience improved graphics and performance with no added faff.

Is it on Xbox Game Pass?

Xbox owners are already benefitting from Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty’s Smart Delivery implementation, but subscribers to the Xbox Game Pass service will also be able to play the game from its date of release at no added cost on top of their subscription fees.