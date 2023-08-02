A new Pokémon trading card game set - containing at least one card for each of the cherished original 151 Pokémon from the Kanto area - is set to be released.

The names of the original 151 Pokémon - including Pikachu and Charizard - will be instantly recognisable to enthusiasts who grew up swapping the highly sought-after cards in the 90s and early 2000s, and perhaps the release of Scarlet and Violet - 151 will be enough to tempt lapsed fans back to the trading card game?

Long-time collectors will be excited to hear that also included in the set is the first brand-new Kadabra card in more than 20 years, following Uri Geller's backing down in his dispute with The Pokémon Company.

The magician and illusionist sued Nintendo for its Kadabra Pokémon card in a California court 20 years ago, claiming that the company used his likeness to create the character - a spoon-bending psychic Pokémon.

But what exactly can we expect from the set, arguably the most eagerly anticipated Pokémon card collection ever? And where can you pre-order the new cards (which are likely to be in high demand)? Here is everything you need to know about it.

Kadabra is back in the Pokémon TCG after Uri Geller dropped his bizarre lawsuit against Nintendo (Image: The Pokémon Company)

What cards are included?

Each of the original 151 Pokémon characters that debut in the 1996 Game Boy games Pokémon Red and Blue are included in Scarlet and Violet - 151. A few of the characters appear on multiple cards, making up an official total of 165 cards.

But, there are also additional Secret Rare cards, not officially disclosed by The Pokémon Company, bringing the total number of known cards up to 210. A number of Promo Cards have also been released through various US retailers - fans in the UK will likely have to scour eBay for those!

Twelve of the new cards included in the set will be "ex" cards, with Special Illustrations and Ultra Rare variations of these cards also available, including the Hyper Rare Mew ex, which will be extremely difficult to find.

Purchasing the Ultra-Premium box is the only way to obtain the coveted Mew card - which changes from day to night as you tilt it.

Some of the more dazzling cards that will be available in Scarlet and Violet - 151 (Image: The Pokémon Company/cardcollector.co.uk)

Since the collection is already available in Japan, we already know what to anticipate in terms of artwork and rare illustration cards - though the English versions are still to come.

As mentioned above, Kadabra is just one of the many iconic Pokémon present in the card collection, which features brand new illustrations for each card.

When is it released in the UK?

The English version of Scarlet and Violet - 151 will debut on Friday 22 September.

How can I pre-order Scarlet and Violet - 151?

Many big retailers, including the official Pokémon Center website, appear to have sold out of the sets even during the pre-order phase.

They will presumably refill and accept more pre-orders before the set goes live in September - The Pokémon Company must know this will be a highly sought-after collection, so expect there to be lots of availability.

On the other hand, some retailers have said that stock allocations for Pokémon 151 are likely to be highly limited, so there is a chance that stock will not arrive in time for the release date.

There will be a wide selection of products in the set at various pricing points: