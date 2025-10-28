EA has released it’s long-awaited battle royale - and it’s free for gamers on all platforms.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spin-off from the recently released Battlefield 6, the publisher announced yesterday (October 27) that the game would be coming out within the next 24 hours.

Then, at 3pm this afternoon, the game hit digital stores; fans are already downloading the game and getting into their first matches (unless they’re stuck at work, like this hapless reporter).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Redsec launches alongside Battlefield 6 season one, which brings a new map, game mode, weapons, and battle pass. Expect both Battlefield 6 and Redsec to roll out major updates in sync from here on out.

Battlefield Redsec is a free-to-play battle royale - and a spin-off from EA's Battlefield franchise. | EA

EA’s has kept quiet on most details, but leaks and playtest reports have filled in some blanks. The mode is set on a California map, with the series’ trademark destruction and vehicles in play.

The shrinking circle takes the form of a ring of fire that wipes out slow-moving squads instantly - a brutal twist on the classic battle royale format. No hiding in the storm like in Fortnite, or making “gas plays” like you would in Call of Duty: Warzone.

According to playtesters on Reddit, the destructible environments are the big attraction here. Players have claimed that just about every building can be reduced to rubble, just like the good old days of Bad Company 2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The game was not available for pre-load, but is only 70GB on the PlayStation store - so won’t take long to download.

Whether you’re on PlayStation, Xbox or PC, simply search for “Battlefield Redsec” in your digital store, and it will take you to the screen where you can download the game, free of charge.